Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tuesday Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning. The Board will consider for approval the substance abuse prevention services agreement with New Opportunities and set a public hearing for a proposed amendment to an ordinance for a temporary moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects. Additionally, the Board will consider discussing additions to the solar provisions for the zoning ordinance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Midway Motel Rebuilding After $500,000 In Damages From December Tornado
The Midway Motel in Guthrie Center is making serious progress rebuilding after severe weather totaled their building. Owner Kevin Patidar says that he incurred half a million dollars in damages after the tornado on December 15th last year struck his business. Patridar explains that the strong winds from the storm ripped the roof off their building, destroyed the wiring inside the building and caused water damage. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the remodeling process has been an extensive project but they are close to the finish line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sunday Will Be The Busiest Day At The Guthrie County Fair
The Sunday schedule will be the busiest at the Guthrie County Fair. Tomorrow the day will start early at 7am with a church service provided by the Local Association of Churches at the Little Amphitheater and then at 9am the Antique Tractor Pull that will begin at the south end of the fair.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King
We discuss September hunting with the DNR Conservation Officer for Guthrie County Jeremy King.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams and Blue Jays meet for the Cowbell
The renewal of the annual “Battle for the Cowbell” is tonight at Dewey Field in Perry. The Rotary Clubs from Jefferson and Perry donated an actual cowbell in 1928 that resides with the winning team until it’s brought to the football field the following year. Teams based in Jefferson hold a 60-29-2 advantage and Greene County has won the last four meetings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Proposed Greene County Jail Discussed at Thursday’s Community Conversations Event
About 25 people attended the Community Conversations event at Trinity Lutheran Church Thursday evening to hear about the proposed over $12 million Greene County jail. The $12,685,000 jail would include 20 cells, four holding rooms and one padded room for violent criminals that they wouldn’t be able to cause damage to. The jail would be placed within the 11 acres that is south of the current administrative building on West Lincoln Way. Sheriff Jack Williams said they looked at land in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park along Highway 4, but the ground was too unstable to be used for a jail and the former Microsoy building near Landus was the other location. However, Williams said the City of Jefferson requested a $2 million road to be installed.
RELATED PEOPLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rockets compete at CR-B Tournament
Paton-Churdan came close to getting in the win column at Saturday’s Coon Rapids-Bayard volleyball tournament, but Coach Makayla Sparr’s team came up a bit short. P-C lost its best two-of-three matches in straight sets to Ogden 19-21, 19-21, to CR-B 20-22, 17-21, and to Ankeny Christian Academy, although those scores weren’t reported.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Monthly Programs Offers Workforce Experience for Greene County Kids
In a joint effort between the Greene County Career Academy and Greene County ISU Extension, a new program caters to the younger people in the county. The Career Exploration Camps allow 1st-8th graders opportunities to experience the seven different career strains that are offered at the career academy and done in a way that is creative and on their grade level. Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green talks about the overall goal of these programs.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Comes From Behind And Wins Against Woodward-Granger
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football showed heart and toughness when they came from behind to beat Woodward-Granger on Friday night. AC/GC defeated Woodward-Granger 34 to 30 and collected their first victory on the year. The Chargers saw themselves down multiple times in this game after the first quater 14 to 6 and in the fourth quater 30 to 26. But late game drive that lasted seven plays and roughly three minutes and ended in a 27 yard rushing touchdown from Seth Reno which eventually sealed the victory for the Chargers. Quarterback Brock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Republican Party Fall Fundraiser Next Week
The Greene County Republican Party is once again hosting its annual fundraiser later this month. The Fall Fundraiser will be on Thursday, September 8th at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. Those keynote speakers that have been invited include US Congressional Third District Representative candidate Zack Nunn, State Senator Jesse Green, State Representative District 47 candidate Carter Nordman, State Representative Phil Thompson, State Auditor candidate Todd Halbur and all other local Republican candidates up for election this year.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Jefferson Pool Closes Tomorrow Following Doggie Paddle Event
A reminder that it’s the final two days that the Jefferson Municipal Pool is open for the year and there’s a special event happening tomorrow to officially close it down. The annual Doggie Paddle is sponsored by the Animal Protection and Education (APE) Charity of Paton and Boone and it is tomorrow from 5-6pm. Owner Linn Price says dogs and their owners are encouraged to spend an hour at the pool for a free-will donation. She notes this is a fundraiser event for APE to continue to provide low cost spay and neutering services for pets. Additionally, there will be dog toys for the canines to enjoy while in the pool.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams retain Cowbell by 61-0 final
For the 92nd time, high school football teams based in Jefferson and Perry met in the annual “Battle for the Cowbell.” The series actually dates back to 1898, with the Rotary Clubs from Jefferson and Perry introducing an actual cowbell in 1928. Friday’s meeting was at Dewey Field in Perry with Greene County winning 61-0, their fifth straight victory in the series, and fourth shut out in a row. When playing for the cowbell, the Rams lead 61-29-2. Coach Caden Duncan’s team improved to 2-0 while the Blue Jays fell to 0-3 in the contest, heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
The Weather Outlook May Cause A Potential For Early Harvest
The seasonal outlook is expecting warmer and drier conditions which may be helpful for some farmers with dry down and harvest activities. Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach’s Field Agronomist Mike Witt says the fall conditions that are expected will cause a potential for an earlier harvest. Witt tells Raccoon Valley Radio he has seen farmers already chopping silage and baling hay in preparation for the harvest season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Week Ahead for Wildcats Fall Sports
This week looks to be a little less action packed for the West Central Valley Wildcats than the last. The volleyball team will be in action Tuesday night, as they travel to Guthrie Center to take on cross county rivals, the AC/GC Chargers. On Friday night, the football team will get their second home game of the season in, hosting the Eagle Grove Eagles for Patriot Night. The cross country teams will finish out the week for the Wildcats, heading up to Jefferson for the Greene County Invitational.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Home Opener Is Tonight For Charger Football Against Woodward-Granger
The Chargers will take the field in week two for the first time home in Guthrie Center against Woodward-Granger tonight. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center will be searching for their first win after coming up just short against Greene County in week 1, 20 to 14. The Chargers will have to stop the passing attack from the Hawks. Senior Quarterback Carter Moran was in check last year with only passing for 116 yards on six completions and one interception. Moran is coming off a week one matchup with Madrid, where he threw for 158 yards and a touchdown in a win.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panthers Football Takes On Pella Christian Eagles Tonight In Panora
It’s another week of Iowa High School Football and the Panorama Panthers will be playing in their first home game of the season tonight when the Pella Christian Eagles come to town. This season the Panthers are off to a phenomenal start sitting at 2-0 so far which includes...
Comments / 0