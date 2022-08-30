About 25 people attended the Community Conversations event at Trinity Lutheran Church Thursday evening to hear about the proposed over $12 million Greene County jail. The $12,685,000 jail would include 20 cells, four holding rooms and one padded room for violent criminals that they wouldn’t be able to cause damage to. The jail would be placed within the 11 acres that is south of the current administrative building on West Lincoln Way. Sheriff Jack Williams said they looked at land in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park along Highway 4, but the ground was too unstable to be used for a jail and the former Microsoy building near Landus was the other location. However, Williams said the City of Jefferson requested a $2 million road to be installed.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO