This notice is scheduled to run in the Sept. 7 print edition. Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammett Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO