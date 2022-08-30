ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come

IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

The (Ipswich) kids are alright

Those booking the band The Far Out, or attending one of their concerts, had better come ready to dance and sweat … or at least watch dancing and sweating. Band members may even dance and play on the tables, as band leader Henry Zagarella and bassist Ryan Fremont-Smith did at a recent outdoor gig at the True North Ale Company on County Road.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Disappearing bat, smoking mulch

On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 11 a.m., there was a suspected case of heat exhaustion at Castle Hill. The victim was said to be a woman in her 60s. At 11:50 a.m., an unresponsive woman was reported at Clark Beach. A few minutes later, the dispatcher radioed to say she was now on the phone giving her condition — no longer unresponsive.
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Ipswich, MA
thelocalne.ws

Two injured, one seriously, in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been hospitalized with “serious potentially life threatening injuries” after a two-car collission Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 97 at Perkins Row, the fire department said in an update. Incident commander fire Lt. John Boyle...
TOPSFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Twist again at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
TOPSFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Alcohol licenses

This notice is scheduled to run in the Sept. 7 print edition. Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammett Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
IPSWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy