ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...

ACTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO