Essex County, MA

Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
SHIRLEY, MA
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave

ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...
ACTON, MA
Boston

The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy

Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense

BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System

Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Acton Police Officers Accused of Inappropriate Conduct Resign

Two Acton officers who were accused of misconduct by a former high school student have resigned following disciplinary hearings, the town manager and police chief announced Friday. Investigations into officers Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo after a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they had been the victim...
ACTON, MA
ems1.com

Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'

BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

