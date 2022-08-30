Read full article on original website
WCVB
Documents indicate Arroyo was aware of 2005 investigation, which found allegations were 'unfounded'
BOSTON — Redacted copies of files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, were released to attorneys Friday afternoon. Arroyo's campaign shared excerpts of the file with reporters but city officials later released a 57-page document....
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
WCVB
DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo to file ethics complaint against incumbent Kevin Hayden
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is planning to file an ethics complaint against his opponent in the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Kevin Hayden, just days before the election. Arroyo has also renewed his calls for an independent investigation into how documents detailing...
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
WCVB
Judge: Ricardo Arroyo's records from past allegations can be made public, with exceptions
BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation into Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, must be released, but with redactions to protect the victim. Arroyo went to court Thursday in pursuit of releasing the...
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
Judge tosses gender bias suit against Clark University over 'stealthing' case finding
WORCESTER — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit a male student brought against Clark University in 2019 alleging gender bias in a probe of a sexual misconduct claim against him. In a ruling issued Aug. 22, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman opined there was no evidence...
2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave
ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...
The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy
Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
WCVB
Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense
BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
nshoremag.com
Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System
Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
WCVB
Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
NECN
Acton Police Officers Accused of Inappropriate Conduct Resign
Two Acton officers who were accused of misconduct by a former high school student have resigned following disciplinary hearings, the town manager and police chief announced Friday. Investigations into officers Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo after a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they had been the victim...
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 236 High St., 30 and 34 Town Farm Road
Residential A Zoning District. decks instead of patios for units 2 and 4. Residential A Zoning District. public health and social distancing.
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
