Saint Louis County, MN

Bring Me The News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Law enforcement close State Fair early after incident

UPDATE 1:15 a.m.: The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St. at the fairgrounds. They say the area was “heavily populated” at the time of the shooting. A victim with non-life-threatening...
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

The Viking Mississippi Welcoming St. Paul Guests

A cruise ship built specifically for the Mississippi River welcomed guests in St. Paul on Saturday, says the Viking company. The Viking Mississippi, which can host 386 passengers, is expected to leave for Red Wing around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Viking says the Viking Mississippi, built for its “America’s Heartland”...
SAINT PAUL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Train strikes, kills man on tracks near Clear Lake

A train hit and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks last Friday morning just south of Clear Lake, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9 a.m. when it hit the man near 97th Street and Hwy. 10, Brott said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI

A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN

