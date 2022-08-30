Read full article on original website
Related
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
KAAL-TV
Law enforcement close State Fair early after incident
UPDATE 1:15 a.m.: The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St. at the fairgrounds. They say the area was “heavily populated” at the time of the shooting. A victim with non-life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
fox9.com
Man charged with assault at Minnesota State Fair blames PTSD from witnessing George Floyd's killing
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who witnessed the killing of George Floyd blamed post-traumatic stress from that disturbing incident while explaining why he fought officers during an arrest outside the Minnesota State Fair last weekend. According to the complaint, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.
Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night
Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
People
4 People Found Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, 3 of the Deceased Were Relatives
Four people were found dead in a wheat field in North Dakota on Monday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report about unresponsive bodies, according to a press release from the Towner County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. When they arrived at the farm west of Maza township, all of the victims were declared dead.
WDIO-TV
The Viking Mississippi Welcoming St. Paul Guests
A cruise ship built specifically for the Mississippi River welcomed guests in St. Paul on Saturday, says the Viking company. The Viking Mississippi, which can host 386 passengers, is expected to leave for Red Wing around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Viking says the Viking Mississippi, built for its “America’s Heartland”...
patriotnewsmn.com
Train strikes, kills man on tracks near Clear Lake
A train hit and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks last Friday morning just south of Clear Lake, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9 a.m. when it hit the man near 97th Street and Hwy. 10, Brott said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
WDIO-TV
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI
A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Comments / 0