A team of researchers from Sweden, China and the U.S. has developed a much cheaper way to produce pheromones as a crop pest repellent. In their paper published in the journal Nature Sustainability, the group describes how they genetically altered a plant to force it to produce a pheromone that could be used as a pest repellent. Johnathan Napier with Rothamsted Research, in the U.K., has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team on this new effort.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO