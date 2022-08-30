Read full article on original website
74-year-old Pa. man charged with unlawful contact with minor
A 74-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he reportedly touched a 10-year-old girl in his care in 2019. East Hempfield Township Police charged Charles Albert Reed, of Manheim, on Thursday. Police said that the charges were the result of an incident that...
Pa. woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver: police
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
Philly man sentenced for sending intimate images of ex-girlfriend to her family, friends
A Philadelphia man faces probation, community service and anger management counseling after he admitted to sending intimate photos of an Upper Moreland woman to her family and friends after their relationship ended. Marc Adam Gorski, 25, of the 3800 block of Kipling Place, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after early morning brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
4-year-old accidentally shot by grandmother inside Pa. home
A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach by his grandmother according to a report from WPVI. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of East Penn Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to WPVI, the grandmother owns the gun and has a valid...
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
13-year-old abducted in Reading was taken by mother’s ex-boyfriend: police
A Brooklyn man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the abduction of a 13-year-old Reading girl, according to police. During a press conference on Thursday, Reading police said Duane Taylor, 47, was arrested on multiple charges stemming from the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Janae Kalia-Henry. Reading Police Chief...
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Bridge repair project will cause nightly detours on Route 30: PennDOT
Nightly detours will be implemented on Route 30 for a bridge repair project beginning next week on the Malleable Road (Route 4061) bridge spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. All work will be performed at night, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation...
Drought, heat could mean Christmas trees cost more this year
Most years, Paul May doesn’t have to irrigate the firs and spruces growing on his Burlington County, N.J., Christmas tree farm. Spring and summer rains keep them healthy and green. However, this summer’s unyielding drought has him pumping more water than ever before. “Last year, I irrigated maybe...
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Delaware Valley at Harrisburg (9/3/22)
Delaware Valley (0-1) at Harrisburg (0-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Jay Huber’s big game, late drive help Cedar Crest knock off CD East
Jay Huber tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jack Waranavage with less than a minute left Friday to lead Cedar Crest past CD East, 29-22. CD East tied it late when Terrence Jackson-Copeny connected with Izayah Hitchcock on a 28-yard touchdown that helped tie it at 22. But Huber was...
Tyseer Denmark, Semaj Beals help Roman Catholic power past Trinity in game called early for on-field skirmish
One reason for Trinity head coach Jordan Hill to schedule a talented and physical opponent like Roman Catholic was the show his Shamrocks the visual. The Shamrocks might be classified as a small-school program, but the second-year coach wants the brand thinking bigger.
Jazmine Bennett’s 3 goals lead Bishop McDevitt past Berks Catholic
Jazmine Bennett scored three goals Saturday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 4-0 win against Berks Catholic.
Phillies vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the San Francisco Giants in MLB action at Oracle Park on Sunday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET. The...
