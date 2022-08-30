ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
