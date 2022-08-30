Read full article on original website
What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
Why it matters: Those who follow the semiconductor market know that chipmakers AMD, Intel, and Nvidia all compete in various markets, most notably CPUs and GPUs. What few may realize, however, is that all three of these companies are also competing in a market for a relatively new class of chip called a DPU, or Data Processing Unit.
What just happened? France is preparing a subsidized electric vehicle leasing program that could make EVs available to locals for as little as 100 euros ($100) per month. During a recent television appearance, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the 100 euro target is less than what many people spend on gasoline each month.
In context: Over the past two decades, UK-based Imagination Technologies has been focusing on embedded mobile and automotive GPU hardware. Now it wants to take a second stab at high-performance desktop GPUs, just as Intel has done with Arc Alchemist. The two companies differ in their approach and resources but more competition in the GPU space is great news for consumers.
In a nutshell: We all know that graphics card prices are the lowest they've been in years, but they might not be the only PC hardware to see substantial price drops. A report claims solid-state drive prices could be about to fall as NAND flash pricing plummets by up to 35%.
In a nutshell: It's no secret that Nvidia saw its GPU sales fall drastically in the second quarter of the year, and the scale of the decline compared to the previous quarter was substantial. But it wasn't just Nvidia: Overall discreet desktop graphics card shipments in Q2 hit a two-year low while the CPU industry also suffered.
Applying thermal paste in a straight line can lower GPU temps by 5C
In context: One of the oldest debates in PC building centers on the correct way to apply thermal paste. A single blob, multiple blobs, a cross, or a butter spread? Igor's Lab recently tried to compare methods, but only for GPUs, whereas the debate usually concerns CPUs. A new test...
AMD Radeon Vega 64 Revisited One Last Time: Did It Age Better than GTX 10 Series?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're dusting off our old Radeon Vega 64 graphics card and comparing it with our recently dusted off GeForce GTX 1080, because why not, it could be interesting, so here's what's probably going to be our last big revisit to the Radeon Vega GPU on a 51 game benchmark that includes many modern titles.
Chrome extensions with 1.4 million installs track users for affiliate payment scam
Why it matters: Although browser extensions can be useful, downloading them always comes with some amount of risk because they are common vectors for malware. McAfee's recent investigation into a group of Chrome extensions shows that even popular ones could be fronts for scams. This week, a report from McAfee's...
