Technology

TechSpot

New US export rules prohibit Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end accelerators to China and Russia

What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

VMware brings to life data processing units from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia

Why it matters: Those who follow the semiconductor market know that chipmakers AMD, Intel, and Nvidia all compete in various markets, most notably CPUs and GPUs. What few may realize, however, is that all three of these companies are also competing in a market for a relatively new class of chip called a DPU, or Data Processing Unit.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

France is formulating a $100 per month subsidized EV lease program

What just happened? France is preparing a subsidized electric vehicle leasing program that could make EVs available to locals for as little as 100 euros ($100) per month. During a recent television appearance, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the 100 euro target is less than what many people spend on gasoline each month.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

grexer

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. grexer replied to the thread There is TSMC and there's everybody else, can Samsung or Intel catch up?. What potential are you talking about..... they never delivered anything. The 14nm process they're running right now...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Imagination Technologies wants to get back into making desktop GPUs

In context: Over the past two decades, UK-based Imagination Technologies has been focusing on embedded mobile and automotive GPU hardware. Now it wants to take a second stab at high-performance desktop GPUs, just as Intel has done with Arc Alchemist. The two companies differ in their approach and resources but more competition in the GPU space is great news for consumers.
SOFTWARE
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
TechSpot

Nvidia hit hardest as graphics card shipments reach two-year low

In a nutshell: It's no secret that Nvidia saw its GPU sales fall drastically in the second quarter of the year, and the scale of the decline compared to the previous quarter was substantial. But it wasn't just Nvidia: Overall discreet desktop graphics card shipments in Q2 hit a two-year low while the CPU industry also suffered.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Reality One: Trademark filings hint at potential Apple mixed reality headset names

The big picture: Recent trademark filings suggest Apple is inching closer to launching its first mixed reality headset. The visor is not expected to ship until sometime next year at the earliest, so it seems unlikely that Apple will announce it at next week's iPhone 14 media event. First-gen hardware could also be very expensive and limit the platform's reach until more affordable successors arrive.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Eduds6

Eduds6 replied to the thread Intel wants to achieve 1 trillion transistors on a package by 2030 using chiplets.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

AMD Radeon Vega 64 Revisited One Last Time: Did It Age Better than GTX 10 Series?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're dusting off our old Radeon Vega 64 graphics card and comparing it with our recently dusted off GeForce GTX 1080, because why not, it could be interesting, so here's what's probably going to be our last big revisit to the Radeon Vega GPU on a 51 game benchmark that includes many modern titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. More a costly proof-of-concept than a laptop you'd consider buying, Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a step...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Rugged Apple Watch Series 8 Pro may require new bands

In brief: A rugged version of the Apple Watch for outdoor enthusiasts is expected to debut at next week's iPhone 14 launch event. The Apple Watch Series 8 Pro will reportedly feature a larger 47mm-48mm watch face with a flat display and may even necessitate a new watch band. For...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a smooth, striking, and affordable phone; just don't expect a flagship camera experience.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

WhatsApp, the super-app? In-app grocery shopping now available in India

What just happened? Meta announced the launch of the first ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, reaffirming its super-app aspirations for the messenger platform. WhatsApp is adding in-app shopping in India, where users will be able to do online grocery shopping directly through a chat. The new in-app shopping experience...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

TechSpot

ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

