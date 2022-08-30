Read full article on original website
KJ Jefferson's four touchdowns get No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and another score to lead No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday. Jefferson ran for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, threw a...
Indiana police officer who was shot in head in stable condition after being taken off life support
An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being...
