Fox News

8 News Now

Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada SPCA hosting ‘Neon Dog Walk’ in Las Vegas Oct. 22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s second annual Neon Dog Walk in October. According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 4 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Colorado climber dies after falling 900 feet from Capitol Peak

A Colorado solo hiker died after she fell about 900 feet while climbing the treacherous Capitol Peak mountain on Saturday, authorities said. First responders received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who was part of a hiking party that saw the woman fall what he believed was 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit into Pierre Lakes Basin, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
COLORADO STATE
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man, 32, missing from west valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a man who was last seen late Thursday in the west valley. Police on Saturday issued a news release on Kyle Kaloi, 32, who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives in the area of Summerlin North.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Police activity cleared on Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: At 12:09 p.m., RTC reported that the police activity has been cleared. Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All eastbound lanes are blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised...
LAS VEGAS, NV
