Read full article on original website
Related
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada SPCA hosting ‘Neon Dog Walk’ in Las Vegas Oct. 22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s second annual Neon Dog Walk in October. According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 4 p.m....
Colorado climber dies after falling 900 feet from Capitol Peak
A Colorado solo hiker died after she fell about 900 feet while climbing the treacherous Capitol Peak mountain on Saturday, authorities said. First responders received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who was part of a hiking party that saw the woman fall what he believed was 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit into Pierre Lakes Basin, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Authorities: Man angered by girlfriend, sets fire to a family member’s garage
A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to a garage at family member's home in the southeast valley, authorities said.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Body recovered after drowning at Lake Mohave
The body of a 44-year-old man was recovered Saturday morning after he drowned at Lake Mohave near the Cottonwood Cove area.
8newsnow.com
Man, 32, missing from west valley, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a man who was last seen late Thursday in the west valley. Police on Saturday issued a news release on Kyle Kaloi, 32, who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives in the area of Summerlin North.
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Welfare of rescued dogs a focus in Nye County
Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made.
actionnews5.com
Las Vegas man accused of attacking bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after he refused to take his daughter to school. The suspect identified as Otis Tanner, faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident...
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
Fox5 KVVU
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Explosion at Boulder City business ruled ‘industrial accident’
d July 11 at the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on U.S. Highway 95. One employee, Eddie DiGangi received significant burns and was rushed to University Medical Center's trauma unit. In a post on his GoFundMe account on July 25, he said "I'm extremely grateful to be alive and making great strides in healing and rehabilitation."
KTNV
Police activity cleared on Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: At 12:09 p.m., RTC reported that the police activity has been cleared. Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All eastbound lanes are blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised...
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1