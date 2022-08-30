Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets Official Poster
We're just a month away from the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, which will feature the return of the wicked Sanderson sisters, who have taken the spotlight in an all-new poster for the sequel. Fans have already gotten our first glimpses at the characters in a teaser for the upcoming film, though the posters have kept the trio to the shadows. With only a few weeks to go before their wickedness is unleashed, we might be getting even more hints of the Sanderson sisters before they make their official return on Disney+ on September 30th.
Hulu Announces Premiere Date For ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot
Pinhead is going to raise hell on streaming. A reboot of the Hellraiser franchise is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween this year. What the press release describes as a “reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic” comes from writer/producer David S. Goyer of The Dark Knight and Blade trilogies, and director David Bruckner, whose previous credits include The Signal, 2020’s The Night House, and one of the segments in the V/H/S/ horror anthology.
Everything New on Disney Plus in September
After a fairly lean summer, Disney+ has a very busy September planned, including a ton of new premieres on September 8, which the company has dubbed “Disney+ Day.” That’s when the streaming service will get the premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. (He plays Geppetto, not Pinocchio.) There’s also making-of films on Love and Thunder and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.
The ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Was Originally the Season Finale
She-Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origin was explained in the first episode of the currently-airing Disney+ show, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, that episode (or most of it before some editing) was the final episode of the series. It’s an odd way to structure a story, but at the same time, it could have provided a pretty nice dramatic effect. The issue is that the whole show isn’t airing just yet, so we’ll just have to see whether the change makes sense after the first season wraps up.
Netflix Announces Streaming Premiere Date For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel
Look sharp; Knives Out is back. Writer/director Rian Johnson found surprise success in 2019 with a throwback mystery featuring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc who must find the killer of a wealthy writer from amongst his eccentric relatives (all played by some very famous people). The sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Netflix paid handsomely for it and a second Knives Out follow-up in the spring of 2021.
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Collider
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce Brad Fuller's Adaptation of ‘The Registration’
Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.
Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More
There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
HBO Debuts First Footage From ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Show
HBO and HBO Max debuted a new sizzle reel of programming coming to the channel (and streaming service) through the end of 2022 and into early 2023. The main event of the two minute and 30 second trailer was the first footage from The Last of Us, the big-budget adaptation of the beloved video game series from Naughty Dog.
Disney Plus Announces ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere Date
Disney+ Day will be full of love and thunder. Disney announced the lineup for its “Disney+ Day” next month, a day in which the company hypes its streaming service with a bunch of splashy premieres and some extra perks at its theme parks for Disney+ subscribers. The headliner this year on Disney+ Day is Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice
It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
thedigitalfix.com
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The first episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs. For example, the show has had to change Jennifer Walters’ origin story — and the reasons why, and what the show’s creators changed it too are also Easter eggs of a sort, as they call back to both the original Incredible Hulk TV series of the 1970s, and to both previous Hulk movies.
The Documentary You Never Knew Jamie Lee Curtis Narrated
Whether she's swapping bodies with Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday" or dancing with hot dog hands in A24's recent hit "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Jamie Lee Curtis is a force to be reckoned with. Curtis grew up in a famous family, the daughter of two Hollywood A-Listers — Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. In 1978, the slasher film "Halloween" jumpstarted the actress's career, and she went on to headline as Hollywood's go-to scream queen throughout the 1980s (per IMDb). In a 2022 ET exclusive, Curtis discussed the upcoming release of "Halloween Ends" and the emotional conclusion to the franchise. "I said a farewell to a group of people that I've made three movies with," she commented. "I've said farewell to a woman who I've inhabited for 44 years."
The Addams Family Is Back in the ‘Wednesday’ Trailer
Of all the fictional characters out there, there may not be one better suited to being the heroine of a Tim Burton movie (or TV show in this case, although supposedly the TV show is going for the feel of a long Tim Burton movie, so maybe it’s a moot point) than Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. The look, the hair, the attitude; if she did not exist already, Tim Burton would have to create her.
‘Weird’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Al Yankovic
I would have thought that the genre-mocking Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story would have slowed down the onslaught of bad musical biopics. But it did nothing to stop them. We need a new hero, to point out all of the ridiculous clichés in these movies, and perhaps convince the world that they need to stop. (Or at least try something new.)
‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters in 4K HDR
If you’re one of those people who claims it’s been so long since the first Avatar that you barely remember it, you’re going to get a chance to reacquaint yourself with the world of Pandora before The Way of Water arrives in multiplexes around Christmas. The original Avatar is getting a theatrical re-release next month in “4K High Dynamic Range.”
ScreenCrush
