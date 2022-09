WILMINGTON, NY – It’s a rare opportunity to own and row a piece of Adirondack history. The Ausable River Association (AsRA) is holding a silent auction for a ca. 1900 Adirondack guideboat in excellent condition. The guideboat was donated to AsRA by an anonymous local donor to raise funds in support of AsRA’s innovative, science-based programs that protect the freshwater of the Ausable watershed and beyond.

