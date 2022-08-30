Read full article on original website
The pandemic isn't over
COVID-19 continues to be a meaningful factor in the labor shortage. Why it matters: Workers dropping out of the workforce due to long COVID are exacerbating the shortage issues stemming from a perpetual stream of folks calling in sick with the virus. The big picture: Long COVID could be keeping...
Women workers hit post-COVID jobs milestone
Women workers hit a milestone last month: The proportion of employed prime-aged women (that is, between the ages of 25-54) is finally above the level seen before the pandemic. By the numbers: Labor force participation rate in this cohort ticked up last month by a whopping 0.8 percentage points. Julia...
U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August
America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers continue to hire workers at a robust pace, even as the...
5. The paradox of entrepreneurship
Americans started new businesses at a record rate during the pandemic, as they reassessed their lives during lockdown, saw their stock-market savings expand, and received stimulus checks from the government. Why it matters: The mass exodus from the traditional workforce has contributed to the labor shortage.
2. The workers who haven't come back
There was a heartening rise in the labor force of 786,000 people in August, causing an uptick in the overall labor force participation rate. But the rate for Americans over 55 actually fell last month to 38.6%. Between the lines: Health concerns, caregiving needs and rising investment values were some...
6. Missing moonlighters
The number of Americans who work more than one job fell sharply when the pandemic struck — and still hasn't fully recovered. Details: Household survey data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the number of Americans working two jobs — 7.7 million — is about 4% below where it was before the pandemic.
