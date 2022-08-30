Read full article on original website
Friday @ The Saline Fair
Friday is Senior's Day and Ladies' Day at the Fair. Senior Citizens 65 and older are admitted free until 1:00 p.m. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2-12 – Building B. 12:30, 4 & 6:30 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review. 1:00 p.m. Ladies’ Day/Recognition...
Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities On Sunday
It has been a great week at the 2022 fair!! Sunday, September 4 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will also have a special safety display during this time. All rides will open at 1 pm. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Llama Exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. in the small horse arena and Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.
Doug "Mac" McCormick, Husband and Father, Served in Marine Corps, Spent 45 Years in Trucking Industry
Douglas Roy "Mac" McCormick, age 82 passed away on Sunday, August 28 at his home. He was born in Ann Arbor on January 25, 1940 the son of Douglas C. and Anna (Salmon) McCormick. After graduating from Saline High School in 1958, Doug went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corp, joining in 1958. Doug served for 4 years and 2 years Active Duty Reserves. He then went on to work as a long haul truck driver and salesman for Pabst Beer Brewery Products in Ann Arbor. Doug continued to work for various Teamster affiliated trucking companies for the next 45 years. In 2004 Doug and wife Sharron moved to Morehead City, NC. Doug especially enjoyed spending time with a select group of friends at their private coffee shop on the boardwalk on Atlantic Beach. In 2015 they returned to Michigan due to the death of his step-daughter Tammy Sudman Lynn and to care for their special needs granddaughter Lisa.
Saline Community Fair Fun Continues
It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day offers programs for all ages and starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will be held at 12:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs were placed and then competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight.
Celebrate Heroes & Enjoy Events At The Saline Fair
Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the second Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Jack owned by Brandon Smith. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Echo owned by Tiffany and Paul Merryfield. Dabo, owned by Patti and Lukas Fosdick earned third place honors. Fourth place was Georgia owned by the Lankos family and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Apollo owned by Spencer Tobias and Armando Falcon. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.
WATER POLO: Saline's Bosinger Named Player of the Week
Saline senior Ian Bosinger was named Michigan Water Polo Association's Player of the Week. Bosinger led Saline with four goals, four assists and four steals as Saline picked up its first win of the season Wednesday against Chelsea. Bosinger is one of three Hornet captains.
Here's the Road Work Happening in the Saline Area
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details. Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 29 - Sept. 9 n/a Culvert replacement. Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept. Detour map Road reconstruction.
WATER POLO: Saline Splashes Chelsea, 16-7
The Saline varsity boys water polo team earned a 16-7 win at home to Chelsea Wednesday. It was Saline's first win of the season against six losses. Ian Bosinger scored four goals and had four assists to lead the Saline attack. He also had a team-high five steals. Ethan Bull...
FOOTBALL: Saline Holds Off Late Huron Charge to Win SEC Red Opener, Improve to 2-0
ANN ARBOR - Saline survived a late Huron charge and held on to beat the River Rats, 35-24. Saline improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC Red. QB CJ Carr completed 12 of 23 passes for 202 yards and two touchdown passes. Carr also ran 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He threw TD passes to Garrett Baldwin (2 catches, 77 yards) and Tate Bezeau. Roman Laurio caught 4 passes for 94 yards. Bezeau sealed the victory in the fourth quarter when he picked up a fumble, forced by Sullivan Mills (10.5 tackes, 1 sack), and returned it 60+ yards for a touchdown with 44 seconds to play.
