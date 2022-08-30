It has been a great week at the 2022 fair!! Sunday, September 4 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will also have a special safety display during this time. All rides will open at 1 pm. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Llama Exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. in the small horse arena and Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.

SALINE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO