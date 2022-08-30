ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchtel, OH

Golf outing Sept. 2 to benefit Buchtel golf team

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A golf outing Friday will honor the memory of an Akron man and his love of golf and proceeds will benefit the community, including the Buchtel high school golf team.

The Mercer E. Mitchell Sr. Golf Scholarship Fundraiser will start at 8 a.m. at the J.E. Good Park Golf Course at 530 Nome Ave. Registration starts at $100 per golfer and sponsorships are also available.

The event honors Mercer, who died in October 2020 at age 79. Mercer was an avid golfer for 50 years and loved teaching the sport to others. His late father, Columbus Mitchell Sr., was the first black caddy at Firestone Country Club, the family said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Buchtel Community Learning Center golf team, which is returning this fall after a nearly 20-year hiatus and for other community youth with a passion for golf.

For more information or to register, go to https://mercer-e-mitchell-sr.perfectgolfevent.com/

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Golf outing Sept. 2 to benefit Buchtel golf team

Comments / 0

 

