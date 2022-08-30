Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Benjamin “Ben” Nicholas Drifke
Benjamin “Ben” Nicholas Drifke, age 23, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Ben was born on January 30, 1999, to David Ahles and Samantha Drifke in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Ben graduated from Stoughton High School. He enjoyed everything outdoors especially archery and fishing. Ben...
Channel 3000
Sandra “Sandy” A. Winch
Sandra “Sandy” A. Eveland-Winch, age 71, passed away peacefully at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She was born in Madison on Jan. 25, 1951, to the late John “Jack” R. and Caryl (Booth) Eveland Sr. Sandy attended and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School; class of 1969. Following high school, she worked at Woolworth’s on the Square in Madison, later Graber Window Fashions in Middleton and eventually Sears on the West side of Madison. She enjoyed crafts and collecting Miniatures. While in the last several years Sandy suffered from Dementia; she looked forward to and enjoyed visits from family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Channel 3000
Tony Allen Roelke
Tony Allen Roelke, age 68, passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He was born in Lodi to the late Marvin and Catherine (Loper) Roelke. He attended and graduated from Lodi High School graduating in 1972. Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force and earned the rank of Sergeant. Tony was united in marriage to Barbara Szopinski on Dec. 8, 1989; together they made their home in Merrimac. For almost 30 years, Tony worked as Quality Control Inspector at Milwaukee Valve in Prairie du Sac. He enjoyed fishing, boating working in his garden at home and was very particular about raising his hot peppers. Tony also loved cheering on the Packers and Brewers, sitting around the campfire, and camping trips with family are great memories.
Channel 3000
Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd
Madison- Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of 70 years to the late Betty Shepherd. Besides spending time with his family, Bob loved golfing, enjoyed many winters in Florida, and took a few memorable trips to Europe. He served for many years as an elected supervisor for the Town of Westport. Bob was a true entrepreneur but he is best known for the purchase & re-vitalization (along with his brother-in-law) of the Ace Hardware Store on Williamson Street, starting back in the 1970’s, and through the 1990’s when he passed on the management to his well-tutored sons, Steve & Tom. Bob was most grateful for his customers, many of whom became friends throughout the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Terald E. “Terry” Johnsrud
MADISON – Terald E. “Terry” Johnsrud, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Jan. 14, 1943, in Dodgeville, the son of Manzo and Gladys (Gorder) Johnsrud. Terry graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1961. He was...
Channel 3000
Allen F. Luchsinger
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Allen F. Luchsinger, age 79, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2022, in New Glarus, WI. He was born on January 21, 1943, the son of Fred W. and Hazel E. (Bear) Luchsinger. Allen grew up in the Monticello area and attended Monticello High school. On December 11, 1965, he married Nancy Holcomb at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. The couple later divorced. Allen had farmed and operated Luchsinger Construction, and later he worked at the Silver-Lewis Cheese Factory. He was a diehard Chevy truck and John Deere tractor fan. He enjoyed visits from his daughter and grandson, whom he was very proud of.
Channel 3000
John Henry Deegan
STOUGHTON – John Henry Deegan, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Janesville, the son of William and Madelyn (Kelly) Deegan. John went to mechanic trade school and served in the U.S....
Channel 3000
Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson
Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson, 40, of Muscoda died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27, 1982, in Richland Center the son of Kevin and Krystal (Jones) Wilkinson. Lyle was named after his grandfather. He attended Riverdale High School. In his early childhood Lyle developed a love of engines and going fast. He loved racing anything that had an engine and helping others work on their vehicles. Lyle had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Lyle found the love of his life Jamie Dobbs, and they became a family with Jamie’s children, and they joined in marriage on December 18, 2021. He loved to spend time in the garage with Tristan, Cody, and his friends, working on anything with an engine. Lyle was a Ford guy who enjoyed his Fox Body Mustangs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Sande (Bierd) Daley
MONONA – Sande Daley peacefully passed away at her son’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after living with terminal cancer for a number of months. Sande was born in 1945 to Wallace and Helen Daley at Madison General (now Meriter), she graduated from Madison West High School (1963), spent some time at UW-Madison then MATC graduating with an ADN (1978) and earning her BS in Nursing at Edgewood College in 1993 with a Minor in Religious Studies.
Channel 3000
Madison Magazine’s September Hot List
Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
Channel 3000
Memorial beats Janesville Parker in Big 8 battle
Final score: Madison Memorial 23, Janesville Parker 16. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Behind the scenes: ‘Mean Girls’ touring company performing at Overture Center includes Platteville native
MADISON, Wis. — Platteville native Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong speaks to Live at Four as she returns to the Overture stage as a member of the ensemble of “Mean Girls.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory
Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
Channel 3000
Belleville tops Potosi-Cassville in top 10 tilt
Final score: #8 Belleville 30, #7 Potosi-Cassville 7. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Waunakee knocks off Sun Prairie East in #1 vs. #2 showdown
Final score: #1 Waunakee 28, #2 Sun Prairie East 13. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Luxurious Madison home to appear on Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family and their home on Lake Mendota are set to be featured in a new Netflix series called “Buy My House.”. The show is set to premiere Friday. Interior designer Stephanie Mader described the show as a combination of “Selling Sunset” and “Shark...
Channel 3000
Top ranked Monroe runs by McFarland, moves to 3-0
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Wineke: Biden is precisely right about MAGA
MADISON, Wis. — It is long past the time that our national leaders should take on the authoritarian wing of the Republican Party, and President Joe Biden was right to do so. If you doubt that, just look at what former President Donald Trump promised the same day Biden spoke. Trump said that, should he be reelected president, he would give “full pardons” to the insurrectionists convicted of storming the nation’s capital in an effort to overturn the 2020 elections.
Comments / 0