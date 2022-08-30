ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting

The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop

SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
SAGINAW, MI
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
SAGINAW, MI
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
