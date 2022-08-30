Read full article on original website
Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting
The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
Grand Rapids officer who unintentionally fired gun acquitted on careless discharge count
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police officer accused of negligence for unintentionally firing his gun while on duty in December has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage after his Glock 17 handgun fired Dec....
Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop
SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Grand Rapids restaurant. All individuals involved in the Sunday, Sept. 4 incident have been identified by police and are cooperating with detectives, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
Teens accused of burglarizing Ottawa County church on successive nights
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Three 16-year-olds are accused of breaking into an Allendale area church on successive nights in August and stealing electronics, computer equipment and cash. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to Life Stream Church in the 6500 block of Lake Michigan Drive on Aug. 27...
Man napping after drunken driving arrest busted again, officer finds 4 empty vodka bottles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man who was exhausted after spending the night in jail for drunken driving was busted a second time when an officer found him napping in his vehicle in a no parking area, officials said. The man crashed into bushes when he attempted to...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
