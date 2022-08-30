ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeye Stock Market Report: New, tougher Buckeyes hold off Irish, 21-10

After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1

It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: Ohio State fans make their predictions for Notre Dame game

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance.
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Unexpected rushing touchdowns and zero vomiting

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: What the hell is Malik Zaire talking about? Honestly, he doesn’t even know.

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: 2022 game preview and prediction

Ohio State will open the 100th year of football at Ohio Stadium in style, hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a clash of top-five teams on Saturday night. It always is a huge tilt when the two programs meet, as this is the fourth-consecutive meeting where both teams are ranked in the top 10.
landgrantholyland.com

Three Things to Watch: No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame

Congratulations, Buckeye Nation — we have survived the barren wasteland known as the offseason, and are on the verge of starting the 2022 season. It does not get much better than this, with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame coming into Ohio Stadium for the first time since 1995 to take on the second-ranked Buckeyes in a nationally televised contest on ABC.
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance.
landgrantholyland.com

MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams

Penn State (-3.5) v. Purdue - Thursday Sept. 1 8:00 p.m. - FOX. There is really only one thing you need to know about this game — it’s under the lights at Purdue. As a Buckeye fan, I’ve seen this horror movie before. Although Purdue doesn’t have Rondale Moore, or even a David Bell on their roster, Aidan O’Connell can still put huge numbers on the board. Over his last five games last year, O’Connell tossed 19 touchdowns and threw for at least 390 yards in four of those contests.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team unveiled part of their 2022-23 regular season schedule. After a few larger matchups were announced throughout the summer, the Buckeyes began September sharing the rest of their 11-game non-conference slate. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side starts the regular season with an...
