ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhM4w_0hbFmW6O00

SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.

Little was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and South Metro SWAT.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The warrants stemmed from shooting incidents at homes in the 200 block of Redding Ridge and the 7500 block of Absinth Drive.

Police did not say when those shootings happened or if anyone was injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 24

The truth and nothing but the truth
4d ago

Just make sure some liberal DA (Foney Willis) and a liberal judge dosent release him. 50 years in prison without the possability of parol should do it

Reply
5
Phillip Utterberg
4d ago

He's such a good boy, he didn't do nothing wrong, why they picking on him lol if he was so good and didn't do anything wrong then why is he in jail? they didn't pick on him. that arrested him for a reason.

Reply
7
princeton
4d ago

Excellent. Keep sweeping these hoodlums into jail cells. Atlanta will be better for it.

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
City
South Fulton, TN
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Shooting#Police#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
thechampionnewspaper.com

Suspect arrested after standoff with S.W.A.T. units in Lithonia

An attempt to serve a Lithonia man a warrant for his arrest lead to a standoff with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive/Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Unit and the DeKalb County Police Department S.W.A.T. Unit on Aug. 28. Officials stated that Jason Travis Williams, 34, held authorities at...
LITHONIA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Georgia Sun

19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia

LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
Black Enterprise

26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
182K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy