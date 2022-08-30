ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU to feature an art exhibition that showcases Korea during the 20th century

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming art exhibition will explore the history and culture of 20th-century Korea.

On September 2, from 5-7 pm at the Wellington B. Gray Gallery , the opening reception will be held for OLD KOREA, an art exhibition in a partnership between the Korea Association of the Greater Greenville Area, ECU College of Fine Arts and School of Design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thj9g_0hbFmNP500

This exhibition, OLD KOREA, is about early to mid-20th century Korea through the eyes of four artists who traveled there and portrayed the landscapes and lives of the people. Some of the artists featured are Elizabeth Keith, Pail Jacoulet, Lilian May Miller and Willy Seiler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuEuK_0hbFmNP500

The exhibition will last until October 1. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

