Michigan State

Comments / 2

The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
The Saginaw News

Abortion petition heads to court, questions abound on midterm debates: Your guide to Michigan politics

Looks like it’s my turn to helm this week’s politics newsletter. And what better time to do it than on this lovely Labor Day weekend. My name is Jordyn Hermani and I’m MLive’s other resident statewide legislative reporter who mostly covers the House of Representatives. Fun fact: I’m also the team’s resident redhead, which should make it pretty easy to pick out who I am in our lovely desk photo featured below.
The Grand Rapids Press

New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests

Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has 26 times the campaign cash Tudor Dixon does

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported Thursday having $14 million available in her campaign fundraising account, 26 times the total disclosed by her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, $523,930. The new campaign finance filings from Whitmer and Dixon cover from July 18 through Aug. 22, 78 days before Election...
wrif.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
