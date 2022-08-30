Read full article on original website
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Pfizer seeks major increase in Kalamazoo area groundwater use
PORTAGE, MI — Pfizer, the largest industrial groundwater user in Michigan, is asking state regulators to approve a big increase in the amount of water it sources from wells at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility near Kalamazoo. A public comment period is open until Sept. 12 on Pfizer’s request to...
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
These 16 Michigan housing markets are overvalued by 15% or more
Homebuyers have landed in the crosshairs of rising mortgage rates and heightened prices. A recent Moody Analytics report found nearly two-thirds of the nation’s largest regional housing markets are overvalued by more than 20%. Moody Analytics is an economic research firm that evaluates risk, performance and financial modeling.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
GOP committee chair nixes additional surplus spending this year despite $7B in state revenues
One of two Republicans responsible for the state’s purse strings is saying no to any supplemental spending for the rest of this term, believing Michigan is heading toward a possible economic recession. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, made the announcement early Thursday, Sept. 1. He said...
Fishing groups denied ‘intervenor’ seat at tribal treaty rights negotiation table
KALAMAZOO, MI – A federal district judge in Michigan denied a request from members of hunting and fishing advocacy groups to intervene in treaty rights negotiations underway among state, federal, and tribal authorities. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, ruled the Coalition to Protect...
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Abortion petition heads to court, questions abound on midterm debates: Your guide to Michigan politics
Looks like it’s my turn to helm this week’s politics newsletter. And what better time to do it than on this lovely Labor Day weekend. My name is Jordyn Hermani and I’m MLive’s other resident statewide legislative reporter who mostly covers the House of Representatives. Fun fact: I’m also the team’s resident redhead, which should make it pretty easy to pick out who I am in our lovely desk photo featured below.
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has 26 times the campaign cash Tudor Dixon does
Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported Thursday having $14 million available in her campaign fundraising account, 26 times the total disclosed by her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, $523,930. The new campaign finance filings from Whitmer and Dixon cover from July 18 through Aug. 22, 78 days before Election...
wrif.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Promote the Vote asks Michigan Supreme Court to approve ballot proposal
Promote the Vote 2022, a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Michigan voting rights and access, is asking the state Supreme Court to overrule the state panel that voted to keep it off the November ballot. Lawyers for PTV, which would be known as Proposal 2 if approved, argued in a...
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
Powerball results for 09/03/22; jackpot worth $150 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $150 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 3. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 5 will be worth $159 million with a cash option of $87.7 million. The...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
