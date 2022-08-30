Read full article on original website
Missing Randolph Woman Found Safe
A woman who had been missing from her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph since late Thursday afternoon has been located. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday morning that 57-year-old Amy Hill and her chocolate lab, Tucker, have been located and are now safe. The Sheriff's Office is expressing gratitude for all people in the search effort.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
Fatal Vehicle Crash in Portville
A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash was reported in Portville early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup truck crash on Route 417 reported at 1:25 AM. The 20-year-old male driver allegedly crashed into a parked Jeep which propelled into a 19-year-old man killing...
One dead, two others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County
One man is dead and two teenagers are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County early Saturday on Route 417 in Portville, New York.
Irving man faces slew of charges after police pursuit
An Irving man is facing a slew of charges after a police pursuit late Sunday night that began on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover, and continued into the village of Silver Creek and town of Sheridan. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began when a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The Sheriff's Office says after an investigation, 19-year-old Donato Schade was located by deputies. He's been charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, speed over 55 mph, speed in zone, improper pass, failure to stop at a stop sign. Schade will face court appearances in both the Town of Hanover and Town of Sheridan.
19-year-old dies, others injured after truck hits parked Jeep in Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 in the Town of Portville. Following investigation, it was determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. As a […]
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
Missing Boy Located Safely
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old that had been missing for over a week has been found safely. According to the police, Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and had not been seen since. Dakota was...
Police: Bicyclist dies in Lakewood hit-and-run
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Lakewood, according to police.
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Man arrested after causing over $25,000 in damages to residential facility
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested following an event where the individual caused over $25,000 in damages to a facility in Bath. According to Bath Police, Jordan J. Burgado, 20, was arrested on Aug. 23, for an active warrant out against him for a crime he committed in the village. Police say […]
Man Convicted of Homicide by Vehicle in McKean County Crash
A jury convicted a man of homicide by vehicle in a McKean County crash, according to the district attorney. Daniel Oaks II was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle following the eight-day jury trial. The crash happened in Duke Center Sept. 8,...
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
