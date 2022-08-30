Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families.
Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills.Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
The cemetery’s general manager tells us they changed methods after looking at the grounds and seeing photos posted online.
“I am looking at, ya know, why are we unable to get our cemetery to the condition that it needs to be. We want it to look the same as the families expect it to look,” explains Misty Drew. “Obviously, it wasn’t meeting our standards, and that’s why we had to make some tough decisions.”Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictment
She tells us they’re working on removing some bushes around the cemetery as well.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 3