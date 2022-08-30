ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families.

Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills.

The cemetery’s general manager tells us they changed methods after looking at the grounds and seeing photos posted online.

“I am looking at, ya know, why are we unable to get our cemetery to the condition that it needs to be. We want it to look the same as the families expect it to look,” explains Misty Drew. “Obviously, it wasn’t meeting our standards, and that’s why we had to make some tough decisions.”

She tells us they’re working on removing some bushes around the cemetery as well.

