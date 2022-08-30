ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti-based boutique features boys clothing basics

YPSILANTI, MI -- When Kimberly Allen was raising her two daughters, she had no trouble finding clothing for them. In fact, the Ypsilanti native said, she had trouble believing people who thought shopping for little boys was difficult. Then her daughter had a son. “And I just could not believe...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

