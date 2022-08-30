Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Teen accused of killing another teen set for preliminary examination
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township, then turning himself into police is set for a preliminary examination in a month. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson appeared before Washtenaw County 14A District Judge Cedric Simpson Thursday, Sept. 1, for a probable cause conference...
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man suspected of stealing multiple snowmobiles, trailers arrested in Lenawee County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of committing a series of thefts in Monroe County including stealing multiple snowmobiles from a storage facility has been arrested in Lenawee County. After receiving a series of tips from the public, police were able to identify and locate the suspect at...
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
First ever Big Little Fair brings arts, crafts and Jedi lightsaber training to Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti-area residents can listen to live music, take Congolese dance lessons and hear from support organizations at an upcoming event hosted by the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The Big Little Fair, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County, will take place from...
Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
New Ann Arbor-area nature preserve honors legacy of ‘Grampa Don’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Just beyond Ann Arbor’s western border is a wooded area off Miller Road by M-14 where the songs of birds echo through the forest and where deer prance and wildflowers cover the ground each spring. It’s been a place of refuge and recreation for...
Ford announces 2nd recall this week, latest involves risk of fire
DETROIT -- For the second time this week, Ford has announced a recall involved hundreds of thousands of vehicles. According to the Associated Press, the Michigan-based automaker is recalling an estimated 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 models because on an increased fire risk. The...
Ypsilanti-based boutique features boys clothing basics
YPSILANTI, MI -- When Kimberly Allen was raising her two daughters, she had no trouble finding clothing for them. In fact, the Ypsilanti native said, she had trouble believing people who thought shopping for little boys was difficult. Then her daughter had a son. “And I just could not believe...
What’s next for major overhaul of downtown Ann Arbor’s South State Street?
ANN ARBOR, MI - Excavated trenches and heavy machinery have become mainstays at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor this summer, part of a major overhaul of the State Street corridor in the business district next to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. But beginning just after the Labor...
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0