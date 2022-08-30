Read full article on original website
Recreation Centers closed Monday but splash pads are open
September 4, 2022 — With Monday being Labor Day, the Rock Springs Family Rec Center, Rock Springs Civic Center, and Green River Recreation Center will be closed for the day. Also, all City of Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County offices are closed for the holiday. The White...
Saturday area high school sports results
Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84. Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle:...
Local student competes in National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rodeo: broncs, steers, horses, ropes, reins, and shotgun shells? That’s right, in many states including Wyoming, shooting sports have become an integral part of high school rodeos. Shooters follow the same rodeo trail as a bronc rider or barrel racer would, except instead of bringing along a riggin or a 1200 lb animal, they come equipped with a .22 rifle or shotgun. Isaac Frandsen, a 15-year-old sophomore of Rock Springs, qualified for his first National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in the summer of 2022 as a freshman.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 4, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events, and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme...
Friday area high school sports schedule
GR Winners – Flores (#2 Singles) Skinner/Gomez (#1 Doubles), Gomez/Harris (#2 Doubles) Green River 5 – Rawlins 0 (Boys) GR Winners – Cordova (#1 Singles), Arnell (#2 Singles), Friel/Terrill (#1 Doubles), Ross/Wilson (#2 Doubles), Archibald/Nielsen (#3 Doubles) Friday Area High School Football. Thunder Basin at Rock Springs...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/02/2022 —...
Simplot is Hiring: Safety Specialist in Rock Springs
The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.
Local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter seeks volunteers
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Educator, psychologist, child care professional-what do all of these things have in common? None of them is a requirement for volunteering to be a big brother/big sister and mentoring a child. In Sweetwater county the local branch of BBBS is in desperate need of volunteers willing to spend some time mentoring a child. Currently, there are 6 “littles” waiting on their “big” to come to hang out, read a book, go for pizza, or play at the park with them.
Girl Scout Troop 1322 to host a clothing giveaway
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon, Girl Scout Troop 1322 is having a clothing giveaway at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. There will be something for everyone, from infant to adult. All are welcome. Troop 1322 began collecting clothes and...
Ken Ringdahl (August 5, 1940 – August 26, 2022)
Ken Ringdahl, 82, passed away on August 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Oklahoma. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming, Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health will have the updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine available on September 6, 2022. Public Health has received a limited quantity of the new Moderna bivalent booster vaccine. Who is eligible to receive a single booster dose and when:. Individuals 18 years...
