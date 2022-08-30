Read full article on original website
Book A Flight With Money + Miles, Enter To Win 1,000,000 United Miles!
United Airlines is currently running the Million Miles Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 1,000,000 MileagePlus miles! Sixteen other winners will win prizes ranging from 50,0000 to 500,000 miles!. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is book a flight using Money + Miles as...
Marriott Replacement Benefit, Busted Myth to Save Money on Flights, Are Airbnbs Cheaper than Hotels?
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, September 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
easyJet to trial lounge access for FEXIfare ticket holders
EasyJet will be offering access to its Gateway Lounge for all FLEXIfare customers, providing you are travelling from London Gatwick between 1st September and 30th November 2022. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)
It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
Two Hotel Chains,Two Annoying Issues,Two Rants
In the past few months as well as recently, two different issues have cropped up at two different hotel chains. I feel like ranting. But more importantly, I’m wondering if anyone else has had these issues and how best to handle them. One is happening with Hyatt and one at Marriott hotels.
Hilarious: Lines So Bad At Delta SkyClub, Passengers Are Fed While Waiting Outside
This really cracks me up. The crowding is apparently so bad at the Terminal 4 Delta SkyClub in New York (JFK) that passengers are being fed while waiting in line to get in. Delta Feeding Passengers As They Brave Long Lines To Enter Delta SkyClub Lounge (Hilarious Crowding…) As...
Oktoberfest in the U.S., Flight Cancellation Benefits by Airline, Bumping Rates Increasing
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, September 2, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
The End Of The “All-In-One Snack” Bag On United Airlines
Since the early months of the pandemic, United Airlines has offered its passengers an “all-in-one” snack bag on flights in which no other meal is served. These bags will finally be retired this month, marking the end of one visible reminder of the pandemic. United Airlines Eliminates “All-In-One...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
