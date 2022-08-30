ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
easyJet to trial lounge access for FEXIfare ticket holders

EasyJet will be offering access to its Gateway Lounge for all FLEXIfare customers, providing you are travelling from London Gatwick between 1st September and 30th November 2022. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)

It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
Two Hotel Chains,Two Annoying Issues,Two Rants

In the past few months as well as recently, two different issues have cropped up at two different hotel chains. I feel like ranting. But more importantly, I’m wondering if anyone else has had these issues and how best to handle them. One is happening with Hyatt and one at Marriott hotels.
