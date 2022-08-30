Read full article on original website
Joseph Berry
4d ago
Im calling Better Business Bureau. Drug dealers really need to be liscened by the state and adhere to strict guidlines ;)
BOCANEWSNOW
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We are awaiting official details but multiple readers tell BocaNewsNow.com as of noon Sunday that U.S. 441 is closed between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Woman Texts Ex, Is Arrested For Violating Order
Warrant Issued For Elisa Ostertag. Arrested, Jailed On Her Birthday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County Judge made it clear earlier this year that Elisa Ostertag was prohibited from contacting her ex. But Ostertag allegedly did just that — sending a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH
POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DOG PROBLEM CONTINUES IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL
BOCA RUDETON! Dog Off Leash Runs In Nordstrom… Hairy Dog Near Cashmere Suits In Saks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Town Center Mall continues its self-inflicted injury of letting customers bring dogs and other animals into the facility. As stores struggle to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Road-rage incident leaves driver with bullet in neck, West Palm woman, 21, facing charges
WEST PALM BEACH — As gunfire shattered the driver's window of her gray Toyota Camry, a 44-year-old Acreage woman glanced into a mirror and saw a "hole" in her neck, according to a report from city police. A red Nissan sped west on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, near Interstate 95, and the wounded...
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare
PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fortlauderdale.gov
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment
The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
Man Tells Boca Raton Police To Both Suck And Eat His Body Part
Austin Smith Also Tells Officer That He’ll Kill His Entire Family. Smith Now Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man told several Boca Raton Police Officers to both suck and eat a certain body part moments before he was arrested on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Routine traffic stop leads to island’s largest narcotics bust in 10-months
A simple check of a license plate resulted in the largest narcotics arrest under Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's supervision of the Village police force over the past 10 months. At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive...
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
