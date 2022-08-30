Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Northern California towns evacuated as Mill Fire explodes
The Mill Fire near Weed in California's Siskiyou County was was over 2,500 acres on Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Scorching Death Valley Could Break Another Heat Record This Weekend
If you’re planning on being anywhere near Death Valley National Park this holiday weekend, don’t wander outside for long. That’s because temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 126 degrees in the region—enough to set a September record for an area that’s infamously the hottest place on earth. This inferno-level heat could be dangerous to anyone outside, even as far Las Vegas, meteorologists from the National Weather Service warned in a Wednesday bulletin, pleading with residents to stay inside or risk heat-induced illness. The current September record for Death Valley is 124 and was set on Sept. 5, 2020. While still incredibly toasty, that heat pales in comparison to the hottest temp ever recorded in the Eastern California desert, a scorching 134 degrees on July 10, 1913, which is also a world record.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
Here's where California's cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
A new study pinpoints erosion hot spots along the entire California coast — and found that cliffs in Northern California are disappearing the fastest.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day
Forecasters are predicting potentially “record-breaking” heat in California later this week and over the Labor Day weekend, warning that extreme temperatures could pose serious health risks.Temperatures may reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in the hills and valleys near Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).Heat will start building early this week, with highs across southern and central California, Nevada and Arizona reaching 100F (38C) or higher from Tuesday.By the weekend, California’s Central Valley and most inland areas of southern California will have highs well above 100F. Stockton and Modesto are...
California buckles up for dangerous heat as Death Valley could see world’s hottest-ever September day
The dangerous heatwave in California is set to come to a head this weekend with potentially record-breaking highs.Death Valley, already one of the hottest places on the planet, reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit (51 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, a daily record for the area.On Friday, Monday and Tuesday, temperatures in the valley are forecast to reach 125F (51.6C), according to AccuWeather. The hottest temperature ever recorded in September anywhere in the world is 126F (52.2C), set in Mecca, California in 1950 – meaning Death Valley has a shot at breaking the all-time September record sometime this weekend.While the rest of...
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
TODAY.com
California wildfire forces major interstate to close
The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
NBC News
455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5