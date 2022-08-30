News 12 The Bronx holds Back to School Celebration at the Morrisania Revitalization Corporation

News 12 The Bronx held a Back to School Celebration today to help the community usher in the new school year!

The event was held at the Morrisania Revitalization Corporation on E. 165th Street in The Bronx.

MORE : Back to School Resources

Members of the community came out and picked up some cool gear to make their first day of school amazing! They also got to play some games, win prizes and meet their favorite News 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists!

Backpacks donated by News 12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Event partners include: