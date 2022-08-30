ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian soldier patrolling Chernobyl says deaths in Russia's war are 'catastrophic' and worse than anything he's seen in years of fighting

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kd9MV_0hbFlaeD00
The mother of Ukrainian serviceman Roman Barvinok mourns near his coffin during a funeral service at the cemetery in Kyiv. Oleksii Chumachenko/Getty Images
  • A Ukrainian soldier serving near Chernobyl but who has also served in the Donbas wrote a reflection on death for the NYT.
  • Artem Chekh said that the scale of death in Russia's war is worse than anything he saw in the Donbas years earlier.
  • Chekh served in a conflict against Kremlin-backed rebels in the Donbas that began in 2014.

A Ukrainian soldier serving in the Chernobyl exclusion zone wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times that Russia's unprovoked war against his country has led to "catastrophic" losses.

Artem Chekh previously served in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from 2015 to 2016, fighting in a conflict against Kremlin-backed rebels that began in 2014 — the same year that Russia illegally annexed Crimea. Chekh said Russia's war in Ukraine, which started in late February, is worse than anything he saw on the front lines in terms of the sheer number of deaths.

"I used to think I had seen enough deaths in my life. I served on the front line in the Donbas for almost a year in 2015-16, and I witnessed numerous tragedies. But in those days the scale of losses was completely different, at least where I was," Chekh wrote, adding, "This is another kind of war, and the losses are, without exaggeration, catastrophic."

"We no longer know the names of all the dead: There are dozens of them every day. Ukrainians constantly mourn those lost; there are rows of closed coffins in the central squares of relatively calm cities across the country. Closed coffins are the terrible reality of this cruel, bloody and seemingly endless war," he added.

It's estimated that roughly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war so far. Though estimated Russian casualties are far higher — as many as 80,000 killed or wounded, according to recent Pentagon estimates — it's still a staggering number after just half a year of of fighting.

Chekh wrote that he's "accepted the possibility of my death as an almost accomplished fact," going on to say, that "so it must be for those who consciously tread the path of war."

But he said that the "death of civilians, especially children, is a completely different matter."

"And no, I don't mean that the life of a civilian is more valuable than the life of a military person. But it is a little more difficult to be prepared for the death of an ordinary Ukrainian who was going about her life and was suddenly killed by Russian roulette," Check wrote. "It is also impossible to be prepared for brutal tortures, mass graves, mutilated children, dead bodies buried in the courtyards of apartment buildings, and missile attacks on residential areas, theaters, museums, kindergartens and hospitals."

Russia has been accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine, where it's estimated 5,663 civilians have been killed since the onset of the conflict, per the latest UN figures.

Chekh said part of what Ukrainians are fighting for against Russia is "the right not only to a dignified life but also to a dignified death."

"Let us, the people of Ukraine, wish ourselves a good death — in our own beds, for example, when the time comes. And not when a Russian missile hits our house at dawn," he said, closing out his piece on the devastating toll Russian aggression is taking on the people of Ukraine.

Comments / 82

Mike Gonzales
4d ago

America lost 58,000 in all the years of the Vietnam war and in less than a year Russia loses 80,000, what the hell is wrong with the Russian people!!! They should be rioting in the streets and demand the war to stop and for Putin to step down. Putin is freaking insane, and why aren't people in the government standing against him. Even the military leaders could stop this if they wanted to, these people are insane!!!

Reply(4)
22
Shelley Osterloh Anderson
4d ago

My heart breaks for Ukraine and all the lives they've lost Men, Women and Children in this unprovoked war! 💔😭 Prayers for the people of Ukraine! 🇺🇦 🙏

Reply(8)
17
Sampson
4d ago

Wow. A truly honorable man. Ukraine's soldiers I admire and pray for. I'm proud we're sending them weapons, at the very least.

Reply
17
Related
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russia#War Crimes#Chernobyl#United Nations#Nyt#Kremlin#The New York Times#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
The Week

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week expanding the size of Russia's armed forces by about 137,000 active-duty members, bringing the total force to 1.15 million, as soon as January — but that move "is unlikely to significantly alter the country's fortunes in its war in Ukraine," The New York Times reports, citing American and British officials and independent military analysts.
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

597K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy