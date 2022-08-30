ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwlVw_0hbFlLbQ00

People around the Bob Hall Pier got a load of an unusual sight on Monday.

A barge used for Bob Hall Pier demolition debris came loose from the pier and lodged onshore.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy winds and surf detached the barge from in front of the Nueces County Coastal Parks Office.

"It’s not listing, it’s just stuck in the sand," said coastal parks director Scott Cross in a release. "Once the tide rises, the contractor should be able to pull it out with a tugboat and put it back in place.”

Cross said the barge could be put back into place as early as Tuesday depending on the weather.

Bob Hall Pier is undergoing significant construction after Hurricane Hanna destroyed the end of the pier in 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
tpr.org

Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals

Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy