ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Rep. Penterman sits in on DeForest School Board meeting, answers questions

By By Adam Lindemer
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

DeForest Area School District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz and the School Board welcomed a guest from the Capitol at their Aug. 22 meeting.

Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) of the 37th District of the State Assembly sat in on the meeting, and later answered questioned asked by Toetz. The 37th District covers parts of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Penterman won a Special Election for the seat in July 2021 after John Jagler (R-Wis.) was elected to the State Senate in April of that year. Penterman’s seat is up for election in November.

Attending various local meetings is a way that Penterman is introducing himself to the school districts in his service area, which includes Waterloo, DeForest, Columbus, Watertown and others.

In a brief introduction to School Board members, Penterman said that he chose to run for State Assembly because he wants to be of service to others. Being 25 years old, he is the third-youngest lawmaker in the State Assembly. Along with representing the 37th District, Penterman also served in the U.S. Army, and is currently a member of the Army Reserves. He said he is also a substitute teacher for Columbus and Watertown districts. His wife is a teacher as well, so he stated that education field is very important to him.

The first question asked to Penterman was about his role in supporting education as a member of the State Assembly.

“As an Assembly, we may disagree on topics, but supporting the state’s teachers and students needs to be a priority,” he said.

Toetz then asked Penterman what his priorities were while in office.

Without listing specific topics, he said that he wants to continue to grow as a representative and keep making connections in the communities he serves.

“I want to make the government work smarter because I think the best solutions come from the people in the community where the problems are,” Penterman said.

Toetz then asked about the state’s biennial budget.

“We’ve been static in the budget, will that change?” she said, regarding no increase in state funding for schools the last two years.

Penterman said he missed the most recent budget talks, as the 2021-23 biennial budget was approved before he reached office. He added that he hopes to be part of the next session, and acknowledged the current surplus.

“There’s a $3.8 billion surplus. That’s a good thing,” Penterman said. “But it’s a one-time thing and we can’t just send it out wherever; that’s not a good fix. I’ll work with my colleagues to find what that good path is moving forward.”

Toetz then switched her questioning to that of diversity and equity, first asking how the school district can create success and diversity in all of its learners.

Penterman began by saying that schools districts should be career-focused in their teachings.

“Every student is different and no two students learn the same way,” he said. “You have to find the students’ interests and what makes them tick. That can be challenging based on their ages.”

Penterman added that he likes the district’s financial literacy curriculum, which was mentioned as part of a presentation earlier in the meeting by Curriculum Director (for grades 7-12) Christopher Smith, who noted that while a lot of districts offer one class on the topic, DASD has options within its curriculum.

“I would like that (financial literacy) to be a requirement statewide,” Penterman said.

Toetz followed that by asking what role the government plays in helping districts in being more diverse and equitable towards their students.

“We have to make sure districts have the resources and tools to get the job done,” Penterman said. “Each district has its own challenges. I do like the free breakfast and free or reduced lunch programs because if a kid is hungry, they are not focused in class.”

However, as of June 30, the free meals waiver was not extended by Congress beyond the 2021-22 academic year.

Finally, Toetz asked what were the best ways to attract and retain teachers, especially those of color.

Penterman said that’s a challenge everywhere, especially in law enforcement and fire departments. He added that even volunteer departments are struggling to retain members.

“Competitive wages are important, but it’s not everything,” Penterman said, addressing the staffing issues in schools. “You have to create that community culture.”

“I sit on the Education Committee, and we talk about bills that are upcoming and about where the education gaps are,” he continued. “But I would like to see more of that discussion because that’s how you solve problems.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deforest, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Jefferson County, WI
Columbia County, WI
Government
Deforest, WI
Education
Jefferson County, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Education
City
Columbus, WI
City
Deforest, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
Columbus, WI
Education
Columbus, WI
Government
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jagler
WISN

Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Deforest School Board#The School Board#The State Senate#The State Assembly#The U S Army
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
107
Followers
233
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy