Rep. Penterman sits in on DeForest School Board meeting, answers questions

DeForest Area School District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz and the School Board welcomed a guest from the Capitol at their Aug. 22 meeting.

Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) of the 37th District of the State Assembly sat in on the meeting, and later answered questioned asked by Toetz. The 37th District covers parts of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Penterman won a Special Election for the seat in July 2021 after John Jagler (R-Wis.) was elected to the State Senate in April of that year. Penterman’s seat is up for election in November.

Attending various local meetings is a way that Penterman is introducing himself to the school districts in his service area, which includes Waterloo, DeForest, Columbus, Watertown and others.

In a brief introduction to School Board members, Penterman said that he chose to run for State Assembly because he wants to be of service to others. Being 25 years old, he is the third-youngest lawmaker in the State Assembly. Along with representing the 37th District, Penterman also served in the U.S. Army, and is currently a member of the Army Reserves. He said he is also a substitute teacher for Columbus and Watertown districts. His wife is a teacher as well, so he stated that education field is very important to him.

The first question asked to Penterman was about his role in supporting education as a member of the State Assembly.

“As an Assembly, we may disagree on topics, but supporting the state’s teachers and students needs to be a priority,” he said.

Toetz then asked Penterman what his priorities were while in office.

Without listing specific topics, he said that he wants to continue to grow as a representative and keep making connections in the communities he serves.

“I want to make the government work smarter because I think the best solutions come from the people in the community where the problems are,” Penterman said.

Toetz then asked about the state’s biennial budget.

“We’ve been static in the budget, will that change?” she said, regarding no increase in state funding for schools the last two years.

Penterman said he missed the most recent budget talks, as the 2021-23 biennial budget was approved before he reached office. He added that he hopes to be part of the next session, and acknowledged the current surplus.

“There’s a $3.8 billion surplus. That’s a good thing,” Penterman said. “But it’s a one-time thing and we can’t just send it out wherever; that’s not a good fix. I’ll work with my colleagues to find what that good path is moving forward.”

Toetz then switched her questioning to that of diversity and equity, first asking how the school district can create success and diversity in all of its learners.

Penterman began by saying that schools districts should be career-focused in their teachings.

“Every student is different and no two students learn the same way,” he said. “You have to find the students’ interests and what makes them tick. That can be challenging based on their ages.”

Penterman added that he likes the district’s financial literacy curriculum, which was mentioned as part of a presentation earlier in the meeting by Curriculum Director (for grades 7-12) Christopher Smith, who noted that while a lot of districts offer one class on the topic, DASD has options within its curriculum.

“I would like that (financial literacy) to be a requirement statewide,” Penterman said.

Toetz followed that by asking what role the government plays in helping districts in being more diverse and equitable towards their students.

“We have to make sure districts have the resources and tools to get the job done,” Penterman said. “Each district has its own challenges. I do like the free breakfast and free or reduced lunch programs because if a kid is hungry, they are not focused in class.”

However, as of June 30, the free meals waiver was not extended by Congress beyond the 2021-22 academic year.

Finally, Toetz asked what were the best ways to attract and retain teachers, especially those of color.

Penterman said that’s a challenge everywhere, especially in law enforcement and fire departments. He added that even volunteer departments are struggling to retain members.

“Competitive wages are important, but it’s not everything,” Penterman said, addressing the staffing issues in schools. “You have to create that community culture.”

“I sit on the Education Committee, and we talk about bills that are upcoming and about where the education gaps are,” he continued. “But I would like to see more of that discussion because that’s how you solve problems.”