Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howrey And Teyonah Parris To Star In Disney Pic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Disney has set Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery , and Teyonah Parris to star in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow with Tim Story directing. Production is currently under way in Atlanta with the film set to bow on Disney Plus this holiday season. The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions, and John Jacobs through his Smart Entertainment. Story will also exec produce along with Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger and Zac Unterman. Film was penned by Scott Rosenberg and will bow next December.

The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

The movie also stars Oscar Nunez, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis and Madison Skye Validum.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

Deadline

