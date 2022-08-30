Read full article on original website
Timms Joins Day As Latest WoO Standout
BURLINGTON, Wash. — After finishing a junior sprint race, 13-year-old Ryan Timms was in front of a screen watching Brad Sweet win his first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship. It was a vision of a reality the Oklahoma native hoped to be true for...
Marks Gets Redemption At Sharon
HARTFORD, Ohio — Although denied a Buckeye Cup victory in April as the result of a last-ditch effort maneuver by Cap Henry, Brent Marks found $6,000 worth of redemption Friday night in Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals opener. It was Marks’ fourth All Star Circuit Champions victory of the...
Flying Lizard Motorsports Announces Arizona HQ
SONOMA, Calif. — For the last two decades, the headquarters of 10-time sports car racing champions Flying Lizard Motorsports have been located at Sonoma Raceway in California. Beginning next fall, the Lizards will move their central operations to the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Ariz., to a brand-new facility at...
