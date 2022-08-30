ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

RCSD grads now working for the district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need

​​PENFIELD, N.Y. — ​Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
PENFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Savannah, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chronicle-express.com

Meet the Author event at Longs’ Bookstore

Penn Yan’s Downtown First Friday will include a sidewalk book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2, featuring Keuka College President Emeritus, Dr. Arthur Kirk, and Dr. James Fantauzzo. Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was Right) Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was...
PENN YAN, NY
13 WHAM

'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities

Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
BROCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Charity#Greece Regional Chamber#Ny Credit Union President#The Charitable Foundation#Ny Credit Union
spectrumlocalnews.com

Henrietta Dave & Buster's hosts Disability Awareness Family Fun Day

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The lights and sounds of an arcade can be difficult to manage for people with sensory disabilities. But the Dave & Buster's in Henrietta is trying to help them get in on the fun. The arcade restaurant held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Tuesday,...
HENRIETTA, NY
wxxinews.org

Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Charities
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees

Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

University of Rochester facilities employees will vote on whether to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy