Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD grads now working for the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has told you about the need for teachers in our area. Thursday, our city’s school district added three more to the roster, and they’re pretty familiar with their new digs. Courtney Jackson-Troupe, Zanayia Hercules, And Rosheada Davis are all RCSD grads, some even returning to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
chronicle-express.com
Meet the Author event at Longs’ Bookstore
Penn Yan’s Downtown First Friday will include a sidewalk book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2, featuring Keuka College President Emeritus, Dr. Arthur Kirk, and Dr. James Fantauzzo. Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was Right) Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was...
13 WHAM
'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities
Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Henrietta Dave & Buster's hosts Disability Awareness Family Fun Day
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The lights and sounds of an arcade can be difficult to manage for people with sensory disabilities. But the Dave & Buster's in Henrietta is trying to help them get in on the fun. The arcade restaurant held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Tuesday,...
wxxinews.org
Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
iheart.com
"Racist Party" Host Removed From the Board of the Landmark Society
The Rochester woman who hosted an alleged racist party is now off the board of the Landmark Society. Its Board of Trustees has announced an unanimous vote to remove Mary Nicosia. She was suspended from the board right after she was named as one of the hosts of the party...
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
Competitive marching band: World championships arrive in Rochester
Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
13 WHAM
Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees
Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
Former RSCD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announces exit from district in farewell letter
Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
WHEC TV-10
University of Rochester facilities employees will vote on whether to go on strike
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
