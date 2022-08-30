Read full article on original website
WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna authorities make two arrests in drug investigation
VIENNA — Two people were arrested Friday morning after the Vienna Police Department served a search warrant at 3101 Sixth Ave. where there was suspected drug actvity, the police department said. Officers found items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances, which included an amount of suspected...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly man arrested following barricade situation
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
Ohio couple indicted for rape, kidnapping
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of sexual crimes against children was indicted in Scioto County. Court records say that Kimberly Polachek was indicted for three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, and her husband, Dusty Polachek, was indicted for kidnapping, three counts of endangering children, and corrupting another with drugs. In July, Kimberly […]
WHIZ
3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation
Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds. An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail. Guernsey County...
Your Radio Place
A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre jurors visit more scenes linked to crime, including trailers where Rhodens died
WAVERLY, Ohio — Scenes from a shocking series of crimes that happened more than 6 years ago are now etched in the minds of jurors who will decide the fate of accused killer George Wagner IV. Investigators said the 30-year-old, along with his brother, Jake, and their parents, Billy...
Portsmouth Man arrested on Drug Charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug charges after officers were called to his residence Monday morning in reference to a possible drug overdose. After obtaining a search warrant, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives discovered...
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after allegedly selling man lethal drugs
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
wchstv.com
Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death
PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County authorities make arrests after attempts to solicit minors
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County authorities arrested two people after they allegedly attempted to solicit minors for sexual activity. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and 71-year-old Rudy Lee Raynes, of Eleanor, attempted to meet with who they thought were teenagers. Cook allegedly communicated with who he...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sentenced to prison for stolen property crime
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced Thursday to prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property that included passing a bad check for a vehicle from a Ripley dealer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to...
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
