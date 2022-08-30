ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Forest Park, IL
City
Madison, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14

This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
nvhsecho.com

Say Farewell to Summer with the Last Fling

Naperville’s Last Fling is the best way to squeeze the last ounces of summer out before transitioning to fall. This family-friendly community festival has it all; live music, a carnival, and most importantly, food. It runs through Labor Day weekend, so there’s plenty of time to indulge in the fun.
NAPERVILLE, IL
walls102.com

Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River

UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
SKOKIE, IL
WGN News

7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina

The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham

CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way

EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
CHICAGO, IL

