Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed Bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
Morton Arboretum's Illumination Holiday Show to Return in a New Light This Winter
Lisle's Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show with a handful of changes in store for guests this winter. From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, more than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14
This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, possibly experiencing memory loss: family
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park mass shooting may be experiencing memory loss, his family said.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
nvhsecho.com
Say Farewell to Summer with the Last Fling
Naperville’s Last Fling is the best way to squeeze the last ounces of summer out before transitioning to fall. This family-friendly community festival has it all; live music, a carnival, and most importantly, food. It runs through Labor Day weekend, so there’s plenty of time to indulge in the fun.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
TODAY.com
Boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, family says
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family said in a statement on Sept. 1. Seven people died in the shooting and another 48 were injured. Cooper Roberts, who was shot...
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
blockclubchicago.org
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
Fallen officer Ella French honored with canine statue memorial on her birthday
CHICAGO — Fallen officer Ella French was honored Wednesday with the dedication of a canine statue memorial at the district headquarters where she worked. “Officers, family and friends to honor Ella on her 31st birthday,” said CPD communications director Tom Ahern in a tweet Wednesday. “A canine memorial will be prominently displayed in the 10th […]
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
blockclubchicago.org
Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way
EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
Keith Pekau: ‘Inappropriate’ for Downers Grove Library to host Drag Queen Bingo event
Keith Pekau, Orland Park mayor and GOP candidate for Congress (IL-6), joins John Williams to explain why he doesn’t support a Drag Queen Bingo event taking place in October at the Downers Grove Public Library. John also takes your calls.
