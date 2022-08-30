UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO