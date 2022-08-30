Free haircut event in St. Paul helping families save money

Helping kids feel good before starting the school year 03:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation continues driving prices sky high, a popular event is helping families save money by giving out free school supplies and a fresh haircut for kids.

The Minnesota Chapter of the National Black Police Association is hosting the second annual Backpacks and Barbers event Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center off Conway Avenue in St. Paul.

The event features food, fun games and arts and crafts in addition to the free school supplies and haircuts.

Families can register children for free haircuts online.

The event is geared towards students in grades K-8 but there is limited availability for high school students. It is also first come first serve while supplies last.

