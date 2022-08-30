CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO