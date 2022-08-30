ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

cbs2iowa.com

Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says

DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Education
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WHO 13

Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
CLINTON, IA
Person
Betsy Ross
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjol.com

Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
WGN News

16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
CHICAGO, IL

