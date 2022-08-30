Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Woman Sentenced For Stealing From The Channahon Methodist Church's Pre-School
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pled guilty to Theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide
In July, three Chicago police officers died by suicide.
Mayor Lightfoot vows that Chicago police officers will have fewer canceled days off
Mayor Lightfoot said she expects changes in the way police officers and their days off are scheduled. This comes after a watchdog report said many cops were scheduled to work 11 days straight in recent months.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
fox32chicago.com
Danville man charged with murder following deadly Gresham shooting earlier this year
CHICAGO - A man from Danville, Ill. was charged for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood in March 2022. Laquinton Walton, 28, was arrested Thursday by CPD and US Marshal Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for Tyrone Washington's murder. Washington was killed in the 8500 block of...
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
NBC Chicago
‘They Were Saying Goodbye': 5-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head Was Visiting Father in Rogers Park
Five-year-old Devin McGregor had just visited his father in Rogers Park and was headed back home with his mother Sunday evening, excited to start his first full week of kindergarten. His mother had just buckled the boy into his car seat when a black sedan pulled up and shots were...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
