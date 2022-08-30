Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Red Sox (62-67) and Minnesota Twins (66-61) continue their 3-game series Tuesday with Game 2 of the set. First pitch from Target Field will be at 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Twins lead 3-2

The Red Sox have fallen way behind in the playoff race. They dropped the series opener 4-2 Monday and have lost 8 of their last 11 games to drop below .500. Boston is now last in the AL East, 6 games back of the Baltimore Orioles for 4th place. It’s dropped 2 games in a row after taking 2 games from the Tampa Bay Rays Friday and Saturday.

The Twins are rolling right now and sit just 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead. They’ve won 4 games in a row after losing 6 straight, getting back on track by sweeping the San Francisco Giants over the weekend and taking the opener Monday.

Red Sox at Twins projected starters

RHP Kutter Crawford vs. RHP Chris Archer

Crawford (3-5, 5.30 ERA) makes his 12th start and 21st appearance. He has a 1.40 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 73 IP.

Has been roughed up in each of his last 4 outings, all of which the Red Sox lost. He’s allowed 20 earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings along that span giving up 5 home runs and 28 hits.

Has given up 3 home runs and 21 total hits in just 8 1/3 innings across his last 2 starts.

Archer (2-7, 4.34 ERA) makes his 23rd start. He has a 1.30 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 91 1/3 IP.

The Twins have lost each of his last 8 starts, with he’s taken losses in 4 of them despite that he has only allowed more than 3 earned runs in a start 3 times along that span.

Hasn’t pitched more than 5 innings in a single start this season.

Red Sox at Twins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:26 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Red Sox +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Twins -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Red Sox +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Twins -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Red Sox +1.5 (-180) | Twins -1.5 (+145)

: Red Sox +1.5 (-180) | Twins -1.5 (+145) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Red Sox at Twins picks and predictions

Prediction

Twins 6, Red Sox 4

It’s hard to trust the Red Sox right now, even as only slight underdogs. The Twins looked shaky for a bit during their 6-game losing skid, but they got back on track in a big way.

They haven’t fared well with Archer on the mound, losing his last 8 starts, but they should be able to handle the Red Sox at home. Take the TWINS (-135).

Despite a wildly disappointing season, the Red Sox have been decent against the spread. They’re 66-62-1 ATS this season, considerably better than the Twins’ 57-70 mark. Minnesota is slightly better ATS at home, covering in 31 of 67 games, but the Red Sox are 34-30 ATS on the road.

With how badly Crawford has been roughed up in his last two starts, I don’t see him going deep into this game or limiting the Twins very much. Bet the TWINS -1.5 (+145) to cover the spread.

The Red Sox score a bunch of runs, ranking 11th in the majors in that department, but their pitching staff is only 25th in team ERA. The Twins have scored 24 runs in their last 4 games and they shouldn’t have much trouble getting to Crawford.

Bet the OVER 8.5 (-130).

