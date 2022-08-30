ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do Labor Day Weekend

Looking for one last getaway before the fall? Here are four road trip-worthy options just in time for Labor Day. From stargazing at the McDonald Observatory to wine-tasting in Hye, say goodbye to summer by making the most of your three-day weekend. 2 / Taste Something New During Austin Restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Labor Day Weekend with the Round Rock Express

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, September 2nd, Saturday, September 3 and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The #RRExpress host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at #DellDiamond this week. See you there!
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Austin Ghost Tours

Looking for something really cool to do for Halloween? Come check out the Austin Ghost Tour for chills and thrills Fri., Oct. 21, 7-10pm. The tour will start at the former site of the mansion of the President of the Republic of Texas then a quick walk to the Stephen F. Austin where ghosts have “issues” with the living. The last stop will be The Driskill Hotel where ghosts are known to linger and listen. Bus transportation is provided. For adults 21 and older. Register online here: https://bit.ly/3cChd1L.
AUSTIN, TX
mhstrailblazer.com

Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin

When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyliving.com

Bird’s Nest by Kim Lewis

Built for wildlife educators and bird trainers Simon and Lindsey McNeny, the Bird’s Nest was constructed using reclaimed windows, wood, and metal. The tiny house totals 192-square-feet and was designed by Kim Lewis in Austin, Texas and built by Canyon Creek Builder. The home’s exterior was partially covered in...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September

Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
SAN MARCOS, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Hometown Gift & Decor Artisan Market

Join our friends at Hometown Gift & Decor as they highlight some talented local artisans!. Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 East Main Street in Downtown Round Rock. Read more about Hometown here…https://roundtherocktx.com/hometown-gift-decor.html.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More

Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
thespruce.com

7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know

A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
AUSTIN, TX

