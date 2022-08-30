Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do Labor Day Weekend
Looking for one last getaway before the fall? Here are four road trip-worthy options just in time for Labor Day. From stargazing at the McDonald Observatory to wine-tasting in Hye, say goodbye to summer by making the most of your three-day weekend. 2 / Taste Something New During Austin Restaurant...
roundtherocktx.com
Labor Day Weekend with the Round Rock Express
First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, September 2nd, Saturday, September 3 and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The #RRExpress host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at #DellDiamond this week. See you there!
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 2 through September 4, 2022
Labor Day weekend is here y’all, and there are plenty of FREE things to do in Austin! Rain or shine, we have you covered to have the best weekend. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. Friday, September 2nd | From 9 to 5...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
roundtherocktx.com
Austin Ghost Tours
Looking for something really cool to do for Halloween? Come check out the Austin Ghost Tour for chills and thrills Fri., Oct. 21, 7-10pm. The tour will start at the former site of the mansion of the President of the Republic of Texas then a quick walk to the Stephen F. Austin where ghosts have “issues” with the living. The last stop will be The Driskill Hotel where ghosts are known to linger and listen. Bus transportation is provided. For adults 21 and older. Register online here: https://bit.ly/3cChd1L.
mhstrailblazer.com
Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin
When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
tinyliving.com
Bird’s Nest by Kim Lewis
Built for wildlife educators and bird trainers Simon and Lindsey McNeny, the Bird’s Nest was constructed using reclaimed windows, wood, and metal. The tiny house totals 192-square-feet and was designed by Kim Lewis in Austin, Texas and built by Canyon Creek Builder. The home’s exterior was partially covered in...
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Austin recovers from a scorching summer & Lebowski's Grill keeps the burgers coming
Lebowski's Grill owner Helen Alger prepares a burger. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) If you don’t already know that Lebowski’s Grill operates inside Highland Lanes on Burnet Road, you might miss the sign for the burger joint posted at the corner of the long-time North Austin bowling alley. Even...
dallasexpress.com
‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September
Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
roundtherocktx.com
Hometown Gift & Decor Artisan Market
Join our friends at Hometown Gift & Decor as they highlight some talented local artisans!. Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 East Main Street in Downtown Round Rock. Read more about Hometown here…https://roundtherocktx.com/hometown-gift-decor.html.
Austin Chronicle
SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
cohaitungchi.com
Memorial Day 2022 Events in Austin – Things to do on the weekend include bbq, concerts, ceremonies & more!
Memorial Day 2022 Events in Austin – Crosswater Yacht Club Cookout Benefiting Folds of Honor | Image Credit – Crosswater Yacht Club FB Page. You are reading: Things to do in austin memorial day weekend 2022 | Memorial Day 2022 Events in Austin – Things to do on the weekend include bbq, concerts, ceremonies & more!
Photos: Micro-preemie baby returns home after 5 months in NICU at Texas hospital
A baby was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces.
thespruce.com
7 Kitchen Organizing Hacks Only Chefs Know
A linchpin to effective organization in any space is to keep what you use most close at hand and everything else in a space that makes sense. This holds true in a master closet, basement, garage and bathroom. But in no home space is this more important than in a kitchen. We talked to a couple of professional chefs about the setup in their personal kitchens and what tips they swear by when it comes to keeping that space functional.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
