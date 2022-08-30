Looking for something really cool to do for Halloween? Come check out the Austin Ghost Tour for chills and thrills Fri., Oct. 21, 7-10pm. The tour will start at the former site of the mansion of the President of the Republic of Texas then a quick walk to the Stephen F. Austin where ghosts have “issues” with the living. The last stop will be The Driskill Hotel where ghosts are known to linger and listen. Bus transportation is provided. For adults 21 and older. Register online here: https://bit.ly/3cChd1L.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO