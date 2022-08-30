CATL teases a mystery condensed matter battery for 2023 release as it brags that a third of EVs are now powered by its cells

Read full article on original website
Honor "V40" smartphones are touted to launch with a Huawei Mate 50-esque design and 1-inch flagship-grade camera sensors
Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The CEO of Honor's mobile division in China, Kang Hairong Harrison, has just strongly hinted at a next-gen smartphonw with yet another round camera hump via Weibo. The executive has intimated that the design echoes the double rainbow scene captured in Bejing and posted to Weibo using a Magic4 Ultimate Edition; however, it is more likely that the OEM is still working through the IP taken with it after its split from Huawei and that the upcoming unit is, thus, a potential Mate 50-series clone.
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch
Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
IFA 2022 | Honor MagicBook 14 2022 launches in Europe with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and a 75 Wh battery
Honor has unveiled the MagicBook 14 2022 in Europe during its IFA 2022 showcase. Revealed earlier this year in China and complemented with AMD Ryzen 6000 variants in July, the MagicBook 14 2022 lands in Europe in only one configuration. Thankfully, Honor has opted to release its most powerful option outside China, as well as what appears to be the machine's base configuration. Honor has not revealed pricing details yet, although it should do so following its IFA 2022 keynote.
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro always-on display visualized in allegedly accurate mockups
Apparently, the same source that revealed the Apple iPhone 14 Pro would only feature a single cut-out on the display has now offered some detailed information about the expected always-on display. Writing in the MacRumors forum, the anonymous source claims that they have a friend who is a software engineer at Apple, so even though this is something of a tried and tested “trust me”-type scenario, the information offered is certainly plausible. As well as spilling details about the iPhone 14 always-on display, the informant also shared some mockup images to help people visualize what Apple has in mind.
New HarmonyOS 2.1 update brings new features to Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch GT Runner with Smart Door compatibility
The Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT Runner have received a new update in China. According to Huawei Central, the new update arrives as HarmonyOS 2.1.0.399 and is approximately a 125 MB download. Typically, Huawei waits a while before it releases equivalent updates in other markets, such as the Eurozone and the UK. Still, it is unclear in what form the update will arrive outside China when it eventually does.
GeForce RTX 40 launch date could be pushed back as Nvidia is reportedly preparing the RTX 4090 Ti with an "exaggerated" cooler design
We previously reported that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in October and the company was soon to send out embargo details. The report came to us thanks to Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead who also mentioned that Nvidia had taken some major steps to resolve the GeForce RTX 30 series oversupply and was trying to get the AIB partners to order the RTX 40 GPUs early. Now a new rumor from @harukaze5719 suggests that Nvidia may delay the launch of the Lovelace boards.
Volt Connect and Regent 2022 e-bikes revealed with 70-mile range
Volt has updated its Connect and Regent electric bikes for 2022. The new Volt Connect, a hybrid e-bike, is now equipped with the 250 W Bafang M200 motor, assisting you at speeds up to 15.5 mph (~25.0 kph). The Panasonic 504 Wh lithium-ion battery remains unchanged, providing over 70 miles (~113 km) of assistance range and charging in around three to four hours.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
Leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video shows off the flagship in the flesh ahead of its debut
While Google already previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, the upcoming flagships have yet to surface in the flesh. That has changed, though, as the Pixel 7 Pro has now made its first live appearance—in the form of an unboxing video shared online. The...
Mad Apple iPhone 14 Pro notch-toggling video looks fake but highlights pill and punch-hole solution popularity
A video clip of an Apple iPhone 14 Pro has gone viral over social media and tech sites because of the simply intriguing feature it shows. The video, which is almost certainly fake and appears to have originated on the Chinese-language Weibo site, is a grainy look at an “iPhone 14 Pro” while in a settings menu. The user hits a toggle switch that then causes the cut-out notch on the smartphone to transform into the pill + punch-hole solution that was for a long time expected to appear on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
Leaker shares Lacoste case for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ahead of September 7 launch event
Leaker @_snoopytech_, who has often shared marketing images of devices and products ahead of their official release, has obtained renders of a case for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purportedly produced by CG Mobile for Lacoste, the authenticity of the images has not been confirmed yet. However, @_snoopytech_'s reputation proceeds them at this point, though. For example, the leaker recently shared Xperia 5 IV press renders before Sony launched its latest flagship smartphone.
Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale
Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic and DJI Mini 3 planned as cheaper drone options
According to the reliable @DealsDrone, DJI is working towards releasing another drone, having only just announced the Avata. Not much time has passed since the company introduced the Mini 3 Pro either, a successor to the Mini 2 that arrived without a corresponding 'Mini 3'. Purportedly, DJI still aims to bring such a drone to market, as well as an equivalent version of the Mavic 3. As the image below shows, DJI is not returning to its 'SE' branding either.
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation
It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
