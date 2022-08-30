Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole.
Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire
LA PORTE, Ind. — Two La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are being lauded for their heroic actions after a driver crashed into a residence and a fire erupted beneath the hood, quickly filling the home with smoke. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby,” said La Porte County Sheriff […]
WNDU
LaPorte County deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes into home
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two deputies in LaPorte County are being recognized for performing life-saving actions Thursday night after rescuing the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a home. Police say Deputy Austin Wells responded to a crash just after 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monroe...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
wbiw.com
Semi truck stolen in Jasper County recovered on I-65
JASPER CO. – Wednesday morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who...
RELATED PEOPLE
ISP: Marion woman dies after semi runs red light, slams into moped
MARION, Ind. – A semi truck ran a red light, slamming into a moped and killing its driver in Marion, police said. According to Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue near the Fourth Street intersection. State police found 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee, who was on […]
wbiw.com
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION – Monday at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Street, in which a Marion woman, died. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Dustin Rutledge...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Body That of Missing Man
(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
WANE-TV
Woman handed 94 years in boyfriend’s stabbing death
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend then attacking his parents in their Warsaw home in late 2020 has been sentenced. Vickie L. Wooldridge was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison for charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon related to the ordeal in a Warsaw home on Dec. 15, 2020.
Suspect charged with killing Elwood police officer appears in court
The man accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is back in jail after he appeared in a Madison County court for an initial hearing Friday morning.
Tippecanoe Sheriff asks for help identifying school bus vandals
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the individuals involved in damaging the Wea Elementary and Wea Middle School school buses and playground equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
Comments / 0