OPPO will start shipping smartphones without chargers in their boxes from 2023
OPPO has launched the Reno8 and 8 Pro for the European market, thereby briinging their AMOLED displays and lesser-spotted Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100-MAX (complete with a series-first MariSilicon X co-processor) respectively. They start at €599.90 (~US$597) or €799.90 (~US$797) for 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage base models. Accordingly,...
Mophie snap+ multi-device travel charger launches with up to 15 W wireless charging
Mophie has launched the snap+ multi-device travel charger, which is compatible with Apple and other Qi-enabled devices. The charger allows you to power various gadgets simultaneously on the go. For example, you could charge your AirPods and Apple Watch at up to 5 W via two standard wireless charging pads. The third charging point has built-in MagSafe and is designed to charge a phone at up to 15 W.
COLMI V33 smartwatch on sale with Bluetooth calling and possible body temperature sensor
The COLMI V33 smartwatch is now available worldwide via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.09-in screen with a 240 x 240 px resolution. A 175 mAh battery is fitted to the device, lasting up to four days with typical use or twelve days on standby; the gadget supports wireless charging, though COLMI does not indicate how long it takes to charge the device fully.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
OtterBox Charging Station with MagSafe for Apple devices launches with 15% discount
OtterBox has launched two new devices to charge Apple gadgets wirelessly. The Charging Station can simultaneously charge three devices at up to 15 W, and the Charging Stand is designed to charge an iPhone solely. Plus, the gadgets are currently 15% off at the OtterBox online store. OtterBox has launched...
Audiocase S5 and S10 portable speakers now available via Kickstarter
The two new portable speakers from Danish startup Audiocase, namely the S5 and S10, can hit an SPL of 125 dB and feature Class-D amplifiers with advanced DSP and up to 30 hours of playtime. Both are available on Kickstarter for a limited period at promotional prices: US$541 (S5) and US$702 (S10).
IFA 2022 | Nokia T21: Affordable Android tablet arrives with Android 12 and a compact form factor
Not only has HMD Global presented new Nokia smartphones today, but it has also introduced a new Android-powered tablet. Marketed as the Nokia T21, the tablet succeeds the T20 with a few design changes. Namely, HMD Global has gone with a two-tone back panel this time around, as well as a more pronounced camera housing. Additionally, the UNISOC Tiger T610 in the T20 has made way for the UNISOC Tiger T612, which HMD Global complements with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic and DJI Mini 3 planned as cheaper drone options
According to the reliable @DealsDrone, DJI is working towards releasing another drone, having only just announced the Avata. Not much time has passed since the company introduced the Mini 3 Pro either, a successor to the Mini 2 that arrived without a corresponding 'Mini 3'. Purportedly, DJI still aims to bring such a drone to market, as well as an equivalent version of the Mavic 3. As the image below shows, DJI is not returning to its 'SE' branding either.
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro always-on display visualized in allegedly accurate mockups
Apparently, the same source that revealed the Apple iPhone 14 Pro would only feature a single cut-out on the display has now offered some detailed information about the expected always-on display. Writing in the MacRumors forum, the anonymous source claims that they have a friend who is a software engineer at Apple, so even though this is something of a tried and tested “trust me”-type scenario, the information offered is certainly plausible. As well as spilling details about the iPhone 14 always-on display, the informant also shared some mockup images to help people visualize what Apple has in mind.
Volt Connect and Regent 2022 e-bikes revealed with 70-mile range
Volt has updated its Connect and Regent electric bikes for 2022. The new Volt Connect, a hybrid e-bike, is now equipped with the 250 W Bafang M200 motor, assisting you at speeds up to 15.5 mph (~25.0 kph). The Panasonic 504 Wh lithium-ion battery remains unchanged, providing over 70 miles (~113 km) of assistance range and charging in around three to four hours.
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
Jackery SolarSaga 80 W double-sided solar panel arrives with 95% transmittance rate
The Jackery SolarSaga 80 W solar panel has been showcased at IFA. The gadget is dual-sided, enhancing its efficiency, and extra-white glass is used on the back panel, which has a 95% transmittance rate. Plus, the carrying bag has a reflective lining to direct extra solar energy towards the panel; the combination of these two features is slated to boost the conversion rate to 25%.
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation
It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
Huawei Watch D showcased at IFA 2022 ahead of European release with blood pressure monitoring, ECG and skin temperature sensor support
Huawei has officially confirmed that the Watch D is finally on the verge of arriving in the Eurozone. To recap, the company revealed in May that the Watch D would be available outside China at some stage. However, the company was awaiting regulatory approval before it could sell the Watch D in Europe and other markets with its blood pressure monitoring capabilities enabled. Seemingly, this has now happened, at least based on the company's announcement at IFA 2022.
Husqvarna Automower 415X robot lawn mower with voice commands discounted at Amazon
The Husqvarna Automower 415X robot lawn mower is currently discounted at Amazon. In the US, you can buy the gadget for US$1,679.99, saving US$320 off the regular retail price of US$1,999.99. The Automower 415X, launched in May, can mow up to 0.37 acres (1,497 m² or 16,117 ft²) on a single charge, with an approximate cutting height of 2-in (~51 mm).
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launches as an all-round, robust enterprise tablet
5G Accessory Android Business Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is Samsung's latest tablet of the OEM's rugged, up-to-MIL-STD-810H-compliant form-factor with an S Pen in a holster, both of which are IP68-rated to boot. Samsung has brought it bang up to date for 2022, however, with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E along with NFC and Bluetooth this time around.
