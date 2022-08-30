Amazon is offering a range of renewed third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices at very attractive prices at the moment, with stocks seemingly dwindling quickly and in limited quantities. The retailer assures customers that renewed devices are carefully checked and refurbished, although minor scratches and bumps may be present. However, considering the generally high prices stated for a new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021; US$1,399 for a Wi-Fi model with 512 GB), it shouldn’t be too difficult to overlook a blemish here and there, especially at the prices Amazon is posting. The 2018 version of the tablet with Wi-Fi only connectivity and 512 GB is available for US$589 but only in space gray and presumably for a very limited time (six units remaining at the time of writing).

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO