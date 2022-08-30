On July 7th, the International Forum on Critical Care Blood Purification was successfully held by Jafron Biomedical. Approximately 2,000 global critical care experts from 43 countries attended the conference. At the forum, Prof. Claudio Ronco, Prof. Lv Ben, Prof. Zhang Lingand Prof. Sema Turan conducted in-depth discussions on critical care blood purification. In addition, the development of critical care blood purification was also shared and discussed. This forum aims to give healthcare providers a better understanding of how hemoperfusion is used in critical care.

