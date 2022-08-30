Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
MedicalXpress
Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedPage Today
Complete Endoscopic Healing in IBD Linked to Lower Relapse Risk
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a high risk of relapse after stopping tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, but those who achieved complete endoscopic healing had a far lower risk, according to a prospective study from the Netherlands. Among 81 patients, 70% of those who achieved partial endoscopic healing...
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, matching Lilly, reports positive heart failure data for diabetes pill
AstraZeneca said its diabetes pill Farxiga reduced the risk of death and hospitalization in heart failure patients with both mild and severe forms of the condition in two large clinical trials, a finding that could help it compete with a rival pill sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly. Taken...
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
Dual Bronchodilators No Help for Symptomatic Smokers With Preserved Lung Function
Inhaled dual bronchodilator therapy did not decrease respiratory symptoms in former or current smokers with preserved lung function, the RETHINC trial showed. Among 535 symptomatic smokers with a 10 pack-year history and preserved lung function assessed by spirometry, 56.4% in the treatment group and 59.0% in the placebo group had a least a 4-point decrease in St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) scores, a 100-point scale with higher scores indicating worse health.
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Morphologic and Clinical Features of Acute on Chronic Valproate Toxicity
An individual with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome developed pancytopenia. Peripheral smear showed red cell macrocytosis with stomatocytes and well-granulated pseudo Pelger-Huet neutrophils (Figure A ). Bone marrow biopsy was moderately hypocellular. There was erythroid (bi- and multinucleate forms) (Figure B) and granulocytic atypia (hypolobated neutrophils) and marked dysmegakaryopoiesis (many osteoclast-like and small...
infomeddnews.com
Jafron Conference: The International Forum on Critical Care Blood Purification
On July 7th, the International Forum on Critical Care Blood Purification was successfully held by Jafron Biomedical. Approximately 2,000 global critical care experts from 43 countries attended the conference. At the forum, Prof. Claudio Ronco, Prof. Lv Ben, Prof. Zhang Lingand Prof. Sema Turan conducted in-depth discussions on critical care blood purification. In addition, the development of critical care blood purification was also shared and discussed. This forum aims to give healthcare providers a better understanding of how hemoperfusion is used in critical care.
renalandurologynews.com
Kerendia Label Updated With CV Outcomes Data From the FIGARO-DKD Study
The prescribing information for Kerendia® (finerenone) has been updated to include data from the FIGARO-DKD cardiovascular (CV) outcomes study (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02545049) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes. Kerendia is a nonsteroidal selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist. It is currently approved to reduce the risk of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
FDA OKs New TMS Coil; Chronic Opioid Use Not Uncommon; Dog Dementia
The FDA cleared the use of BrainsWay's new Deep TMS H7 Coil, used within a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet, to treat depression and anxious depression. This is the company's second coil cleared for use, with the two targeting different regions of the brain. A Long Island teen detailed her account...
2minutemedicine.com
Transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve replacement vs surgical valve replacement outcomes at 5 years
1. In this randomized clinical trial, there was no significant difference in all-cause mortality or disabling stroke at 5 years between patients who underwent transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve replacement or surgical aortic valve replacement in elderly patents with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Current guidelines recommend...
Comments / 0