Revolutionary RawNeRF AI could bring exceptional low-light camera performance to future Google Pixel smartphones

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 1 V or next-gen PRO may turn it up to 48 MP for astonishing camera system
Not long ago we reported about a rumor that the Sony Xperia 1 V could turn up with an incredible ultra-micro-hole camera array at the front that would allow for even slimmer bezels around the display. The same source of that supposed leak, who shared the details on Weibo, now claims to have some more information about a new Xperia that definitely requires a pinch of salt to digest. Obviously, the first claim is that the Xperia 1 V or next-gen Xperia PRO (no specific line is mentioned) will sport 48 MP cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX989 will team up to form the Android flagship smartphone combo to beat in 2023
According to the eminent leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone with the Sony IMX989 as a main image sensor ready to go. Given the latest rumors, this device might launch as the "13 Ultra", the top-end SKU of its upcoming flagship series. However, it may not have this unique combination of putative specs to itself for very long.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video shows off the flagship in the flesh ahead of its debut
While Google already previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, the upcoming flagships have yet to surface in the flesh. That has changed, though, as the Pixel 7 Pro has now made its first live appearance—in the form of an unboxing video shared online. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro always-on display visualized in allegedly accurate mockups
Apparently, the same source that revealed the Apple iPhone 14 Pro would only feature a single cut-out on the display has now offered some detailed information about the expected always-on display. Writing in the MacRumors forum, the anonymous source claims that they have a friend who is a software engineer at Apple, so even though this is something of a tried and tested “trust me”-type scenario, the information offered is certainly plausible. As well as spilling details about the iPhone 14 always-on display, the informant also shared some mockup images to help people visualize what Apple has in mind.
notebookcheck.net
Mad Apple iPhone 14 Pro notch-toggling video looks fake but highlights pill and punch-hole solution popularity
A video clip of an Apple iPhone 14 Pro has gone viral over social media and tech sites because of the simply intriguing feature it shows. The video, which is almost certainly fake and appears to have originated on the Chinese-language Weibo site, is a grainy look at an “iPhone 14 Pro” while in a settings menu. The user hits a toggle switch that then causes the cut-out notch on the smartphone to transform into the pill + punch-hole solution that was for a long time expected to appear on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Huawei shows off MateBook X Pro with Core i7-1260P, 3.1K screen, skin-soothing metallic chassis, and Free Touch gesture navigation
Huawei showed off its refreshed MateBook X Pro at IFA 2022 today after launching it in China last month. The MateBook X Pro. The 2022 iteration of the MateBook X Pro offers quite a few upgrades over its predecessor, which achieved a very good rating in our review. The MateBook...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Google drops Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL support for Android 13 quarterly update onwards
It seems that Google is beginning to wind up software support for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, its the effective predecessors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For context, Google announced the Pixel 4 series on October 15, 2019 and started shipping the pair a week later with Android 10. Undeniably still capable smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have now been removed from the Android Beta program following Android 13's stable public release.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera now available to pre-order as OTA update announced
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is now available to pre-order via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall and JD.com. Customers in China can pay a 100 yuan (~US$14) deposit to secure the wearable at the discounted price of 2,599 yuan (~US$376); the gadget is expected to retail for 2,699 yuan (~US$391) after the pre-sale period ends on September 6.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
notebookcheck.net
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
notebookcheck.net
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launches as an all-round, robust enterprise tablet
5G Accessory Android Business Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is Samsung's latest tablet of the OEM's rugged, up-to-MIL-STD-810H-compliant form-factor with an S Pen in a holster, both of which are IP68-rated to boot. Samsung has brought it bang up to date for 2022, however, with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E along with NFC and Bluetooth this time around.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming performance could eclipse the vanilla Zen 4 parts by up to 30%
AMD revealed at its Zen 4 launch event that the 3D V-Cache variants of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are coming. Based on recent rumors, the company is set to release the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at CES 2023. While we expect the 3D-cached Zen 4 SKUs to offer enhanced gaming performance, we didn’t have any numbers until now. Thanks to Paul from RedGamingTech, we now have an estimated performance increase of the Ryzen 7000 3D chips over the non-3D Zen 4 SKUs.
notebookcheck.net
COLMI V33 smartwatch on sale with Bluetooth calling and possible body temperature sensor
The COLMI V33 smartwatch is now available worldwide via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.09-in screen with a 240 x 240 px resolution. A 175 mAh battery is fitted to the device, lasting up to four days with typical use or twelve days on standby; the gadget supports wireless charging, though COLMI does not indicate how long it takes to charge the device fully.
notebookcheck.net
LZAKMR A2 4G smartwatch with side camera and reported thermometer now available worldwide
The A2, a new smartwatch from LZAKMR, has a 1.43-in IPS color touchscreen with a 400 x 400 px resolution. Two models are available: a 2G 16 GB version and a 4G 64 GB variant. A nano SIM card slot enables cellular connectivity, which allows features such as calling and messaging.
notebookcheck.net
Mophie snap+ multi-device travel charger launches with up to 15 W wireless charging
Mophie has launched the snap+ multi-device travel charger, which is compatible with Apple and other Qi-enabled devices. The charger allows you to power various gadgets simultaneously on the go. For example, you could charge your AirPods and Apple Watch at up to 5 W via two standard wireless charging pads. The third charging point has built-in MagSafe and is designed to charge a phone at up to 15 W.
notebookcheck.net
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation
It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
Comments / 0