GeForce RTX 4070 hardware specification confusion continues as Nvidia is reportedly considering two different boards

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming performance could eclipse the vanilla Zen 4 parts by up to 30%
AMD revealed at its Zen 4 launch event that the 3D V-Cache variants of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are coming. Based on recent rumors, the company is set to release the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at CES 2023. While we expect the 3D-cached Zen 4 SKUs to offer enhanced gaming performance, we didn’t have any numbers until now. Thanks to Paul from RedGamingTech, we now have an estimated performance increase of the Ryzen 7000 3D chips over the non-3D Zen 4 SKUs.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
GeForce RTX 40 launch date could be pushed back as Nvidia is reportedly preparing the RTX 4090 Ti with an "exaggerated" cooler design
We previously reported that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in October and the company was soon to send out embargo details. The report came to us thanks to Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead who also mentioned that Nvidia had taken some major steps to resolve the GeForce RTX 30 series oversupply and was trying to get the AIB partners to order the RTX 40 GPUs early. Now a new rumor from @harukaze5719 suggests that Nvidia may delay the launch of the Lovelace boards.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
IFA 2022 | Bose teases a next-gen audio line-up powered by Qualcomm S5 Audio SoCs
Bose has come to IFA 2022 to confirm that it has a new hardware line-up including earbuds, headphones, soundbars and speakers on the way. Then again, only some of their internals are now known for sure, as they are all confirmed as basd on the Qualcomm S5 Audio series of chipsets.
Honor "V40" smartphones are touted to launch with a Huawei Mate 50-esque design and 1-inch flagship-grade camera sensors
Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The CEO of Honor's mobile division in China, Kang Hairong Harrison, has just strongly hinted at a next-gen smartphonw with yet another round camera hump via Weibo. The executive has intimated that the design echoes the double rainbow scene captured in Bejing and posted to Weibo using a Magic4 Ultimate Edition; however, it is more likely that the OEM is still working through the IP taken with it after its split from Huawei and that the upcoming unit is, thus, a potential Mate 50-series clone.
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
Leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video shows off the flagship in the flesh ahead of its debut
While Google already previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, the upcoming flagships have yet to surface in the flesh. That has changed, though, as the Pixel 7 Pro has now made its first live appearance—in the form of an unboxing video shared online. The...
Mad Apple iPhone 14 Pro notch-toggling video looks fake but highlights pill and punch-hole solution popularity
A video clip of an Apple iPhone 14 Pro has gone viral over social media and tech sites because of the simply intriguing feature it shows. The video, which is almost certainly fake and appears to have originated on the Chinese-language Weibo site, is a grainy look at an “iPhone 14 Pro” while in a settings menu. The user hits a toggle switch that then causes the cut-out notch on the smartphone to transform into the pill + punch-hole solution that was for a long time expected to appear on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
New HarmonyOS 2.1 update brings new features to Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch GT Runner with Smart Door compatibility
The Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT Runner have received a new update in China. According to Huawei Central, the new update arrives as HarmonyOS 2.1.0.399 and is approximately a 125 MB download. Typically, Huawei waits a while before it releases equivalent updates in other markets, such as the Eurozone and the UK. Still, it is unclear in what form the update will arrive outside China when it eventually does.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro always-on display visualized in allegedly accurate mockups
Apparently, the same source that revealed the Apple iPhone 14 Pro would only feature a single cut-out on the display has now offered some detailed information about the expected always-on display. Writing in the MacRumors forum, the anonymous source claims that they have a friend who is a software engineer at Apple, so even though this is something of a tried and tested “trust me”-type scenario, the information offered is certainly plausible. As well as spilling details about the iPhone 14 always-on display, the informant also shared some mockup images to help people visualize what Apple has in mind.
Leaker shares Lacoste case for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ahead of September 7 launch event
Leaker @_snoopytech_, who has often shared marketing images of devices and products ahead of their official release, has obtained renders of a case for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purportedly produced by CG Mobile for Lacoste, the authenticity of the images has not been confirmed yet. However, @_snoopytech_'s reputation proceeds them at this point, though. For example, the leaker recently shared Xperia 5 IV press renders before Sony launched its latest flagship smartphone.
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic and DJI Mini 3 planned as cheaper drone options
According to the reliable @DealsDrone, DJI is working towards releasing another drone, having only just announced the Avata. Not much time has passed since the company introduced the Mini 3 Pro either, a successor to the Mini 2 that arrived without a corresponding 'Mini 3'. Purportedly, DJI still aims to bring such a drone to market, as well as an equivalent version of the Mavic 3. As the image below shows, DJI is not returning to its 'SE' branding either.
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation
It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
