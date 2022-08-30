Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
Creston Police arrest Two People Friday Morning on Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people early this (Friday) morning on two drug-related charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Natasha Ann Campbell, and 30-year-old Richie Rodriguez, both from Creston, at 2:27 a.m. at 802 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged the two subjects with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Rodriquez and Campbell to the Union County Jail and released them after they posted the $1,300.00 cash bond. Additionally, Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Julian Bell of Creston for driving while barred. Officers transported Bell to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,300.00 bond.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
kttn.com
Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle
A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th. Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
kq2.com
1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower
(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
kchi.com
Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County
A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge
A Trenton man will appear in Grundy County Court next week on a felony charge. Court documents say Gregory Dee Baecht faces a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Records list that charge from July 23. The court set Baecht’s bond at 10-thousand dollars. Baecht...
kchi.com
Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case
A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation
A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
