Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Scott Van Slyke Disputes Josh Reddick’s Dodgers Cheating Allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers filled multiple needs at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016 when they acquired Rich Hill and Josh Reddick from the Oakland Athletics. Hill went on to pitch in parts of four seasons with the organization while Reddick departed for the Houston Astros in free agency during the following offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think

The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will conclude their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it's a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. The Yankees have stumbled a bit recently, falling to a 79-54 record
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani delivers honest take on AL MVP race vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge each bolstered their respective 2022 American League MVP Award resume over the Los Angeles Angels' home series win over the New York Yankees. Ohtani recorded two home runs and five RBI in the three-game series. The reigning AL MVP Award winner also had the last laugh in the series finale
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
HOUSTON, TX
Justin Verlander
Cy Young
ClutchPoints

Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story's publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut

Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees' top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

‘I go through their soul’: Jets’ former Pro Bowl addition vocal on vicious hit that rocked NFL preseason

The New York Jets are an interesting team to follow in the 2022 NFL season. With two possible contenders in their division, they most likely won’t make any significant noise in the regular season. However, one can’t deny that they’ve been building a pretty good roster for the future. They’ve been making good draft decisions and signing guys who can potentially contribute and help the younger guys thrive.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

