ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czgLl_0hbFfFfA00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.

Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.

Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.

Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for September 3, 2022

Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for unlawful possession of a syringe. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Justin Main is wanted out of Michigan for parole violation with the original convictions of burglary and controlled substance....
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Holland, MI
City
Detroit, IL
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
Williamson County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Williamson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police investigating how Michigan voting machine wound up for sale online

(CNN) -- Authorities in Michigan are investigating how a missing voting machine from the state wound up for sale on eBay last month for $1,200.The machine was purchased by a cybersecurity expert in Connecticut who alerted Michigan authorities and is now waiting for law enforcement to pick up the device. CNN determined the machine was dropped off at a Goodwill store in Northern Michigan, before being sold last month on eBay by a man in Ohio.In an interview with CNN, the Ohio man said he purchased the machine online at Goodwill for $7.99 before auctioning it on eBay for $1,200.Election...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Firearm
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP give out 77 tickets during I-696 speed enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers conducted a speed enforcement along I-696, which resulted in tickets for several drivers in the Metro Detroit area, and one driver was clocked at 101 mph. The speed enforcement was on I-696 between I-75 and I-275 and lasted four hours.MSP officials say the results include 77 traffic stops, 77 citations, 25 verbal warnings, six misdemeanor arrests, and one towed vehicle. In addition to this, five people were cited for 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph. Police say another instance of reckless driving they found during the speed enforcement was one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone and also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas, as well as a woman in Ohio.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Heroin / opioid task force ‘launches’ on South Side

CHICAGO — Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter (3rd-D) released the following announcement: **PRESS RELEASE** Hunter to launch opioid task force on International Overdose Awareness Day WHO: State Senator Mattie Hunter, Florence Mason, Director of the South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, and othersWHAT: Press Conference to launch opioid task force on International Overdose Awareness DayWHERE: Brighter, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy